Ramelton family will be cheering on Galway and its captain in All-Ireland final

Galway are likely to get the floating votes in terms of support on Sunday when they take on Kerry in the All-Ireland final - and they’ll have even more than that from Ramelton.



Padraig Joyce’s side are aiming to take Sam Maguire west of the Shannon for the first time since 2001 and the team will be captained by Moycullen’s Séan Kelly, whose aunt Philomena lives in Augnagaddy, Ramelton.

She is the sister of former Galway great Padraig 'Dandy' Kelly, who sadly passed away at 40 in 2001, having won five Connacht SFC medals during his inter-county career, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987, Séan’s brothers Paul and Eoghan are also part of the Tribesmens’ panel.

The Kelly brothers played alongside their cousin Seamus Friel from Ramelton, who was in goals for Moycullen as they defeated Mountbellew Moylough by 2-12 to 1-11 in Pearse Stadium, Salthill, to lift their first ever Galway SFC crown in 2020.



Ramelton native Friel is a teacher at Clarin College, Athenry, and was part of the St Eunan’s College team who won the MacLarnon Cup in 2000, playing right half-forward alongside the likes of Colm McFadden, Rory Kavanagh and Neil Gallagher. He played underage football for Moycullen, where he spent his summers, and played football locally for Swilly Rovers, alongside his brother Damien, who won an FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill Senior Cup in 2004.