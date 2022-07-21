Search

21 Jul 2022

Ramelton family will be cheering on Galway and its captain in All-Ireland final

Seamus Friel from Ramelton helped Moycullen to the 2020 Galway SFC, playing in goal alongside his cousins Paul, Eoghan and Sean, who will captain Padraig Joyce's team in the All-Ireland final on Sunday against Kerry

Ramelton family will be cheering on Galway and it's captain in All-Ireland final

Ramelton native Seamus Friel with his cousins, the Kellys and his sons Iarlaith and Niall, after the 2020 Galway SFC final

Reporter:

Alan Foley

21 Jul 2022 8:56 AM

Galway are likely to get the floating votes in terms of support on Sunday when they take on Kerry in the All-Ireland final - and they’ll have even more than that from Ramelton.

Padraig Joyce’s side are aiming to take Sam Maguire west of the Shannon for the first time since 2001 and the team will be captained by Moycullen’s Séan Kelly, whose aunt Philomena lives in Augnagaddy, Ramelton. 

She is the sister of former Galway great Padraig 'Dandy' Kelly, who sadly passed away at 40 in 2001, having won five Connacht SFC medals during his inter-county career, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987, Séan’s brothers Paul and Eoghan are also part of the Tribesmens’ panel.

The Kelly brothers played alongside their cousin Seamus Friel from Ramelton, who was in goals for Moycullen as they defeated Mountbellew Moylough by 2-12 to 1-11 in Pearse Stadium, Salthill, to lift their first ever Galway SFC crown in 2020.

Ramelton native Friel is a teacher at Clarin College, Athenry, and was part of the St Eunan’s College team who won the MacLarnon Cup in 2000, playing right half-forward alongside the likes of Colm McFadden, Rory Kavanagh and Neil Gallagher. He played underage football for Moycullen, where he spent his summers, and played football locally for Swilly Rovers, alongside his brother Damien, who won an FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill Senior Cup in 2004.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media