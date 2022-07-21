Search

21 Jul 2022

Defibrillator awareness issue after near-death experience at Na Rossa

Thanks to the immediate intervention of Dr Amara Bonner, who was on the scene within minutes at Na Rossa, a tragedy was averted after Trevor Melly was taken ill

Defibrillator awareness issue after near-death experience at Na Rossa

Na Rossa GAA club at Madavagh, and, inset, Trevor Melly. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

21 Jul 2022 12:07 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Na Rossa GAA club in west Donegal is set to raise the issue of defibrillator awareness after a serious incident at their club grounds last week.

One of their club members, Trevor Melly, was suddenly taken ill but thanks to the immediate intervention of Dr Amara Bonner, who was on the scene within minutes, a tragedy was averted.

Melly, a member of a very well-known GAA family, was attended at the pitch side after he took ill in his car after a training session, and thanks to a number of factors, the most important being the presence of Amara Bonner, the daughter of outgoing Donegal senior team manager Declan), he was kept alive for 20 minutes by CPR until the arrival of an ambulance. He was then airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry where a blocked main artery was diagnosed and a stint was inserted.

He returned to Letterkenny University Hospital the following day and was able to return home to Leitirmacaward, some yards from the pitch, on Monday evening last. However, the dramatic incident, which thankfully has had a positive outcome, has raised a serious issue about the working of a defibrillator at the venue.

On the night in question there was an issue with the defibrillator and the club are concerned about the issue and the possibility of this happening at other GAA grounds.

"We have been on to the Co Board about the issue and our club are meeting on Thursday night to discuss it," said a spokesperson for the Na Rossa club. It is expected that the club will issue a statement on the matter on Friday of this week.
When contacted this week, Donegal County Board chairman, Mick McGrath, said he was aware of what happened at the Na Rossa club grounds last week and confirmed that they had been in touch with the Board regarding the matter.
It was on the agenda for last night's County Board meeting.

“The defibrillators and everything around them is something that we will have to look at," said McGrath, who added that it can be an issue for all clubs.

"I am one of the lucky ones," says departing Declan Bonner

The Na Rossa man rued 'inconsistency' as he stepped down from his role as Donegal senior football team manager on Wednesday evening after five years at the helm


He said that the arrival of defibrillators at club grounds and generally was something that came about after the sad death of Cormac McAnallen in Tyrone back in 2004.

"There was a great surge to get defibrillators into every club in Tyrone and that was extended throughout the country and backed by the GAA. But after last week's incident at Na Rossa, it is a wake-up call for all clubs to be made more aware of the internal mechanisms of defibrillators, the operators and the people in clubs who have to be trained.

"It is something that we are continuing through our hard-working Health and Wellbeing Committee," said McGrath, who said that training modules will be available probably in the autumn.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media