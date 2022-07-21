Search

21 Jul 2022

Downings' top flight destiny in their own hands as they head for Buncrana

Downings take on Buncrana on the last weekend of fixtures in the All-County Football League Division 2 knowing a win will see them in the top flight next season

Downings' top flight destiny in their own hands as they head for Buncrana

Tiarnan McBride and his Downings side are leading the charge to join Malin in Division 1 next season

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

21 Jul 2022 2:31 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

"We're going to turn up anyway!" quipped Downings mentor, Anthony Boyle, this week about their important Division 2 league game against Buncrana at The Scarvey on Saturday evening.

The big decisions at the top and bottom of Division 2 will be decided with the final round of games and Downings are involved in a great battle in the promotion race. Malin are guaranteed promotion but not the title, while MacCumhaill's and Milford are still in the race.

However, the second promotion place can be sealed by Downings if they can win in Buncrana. MacCumhaill's play St Naul's at home and are strong favourites to win but they lost their league game against Downings and would lose out on the head to head if both win.

Waiting in the wings are Milford, who are guaranteed a shot at promotion in the play-off whether that be against MacCumhaill's or local neighbours Downings.

"It's a 50/50 race,” says Boyle. “If we win we go up automatically. MacCumhaill's at home are tipped to beat St Naul's. So we know what we have to do."

Boyle says it will be his first time in Buncrana with a team: "We have a few boys in the States (Ronan Gallagher, Pauric McGinty and Ross Cullen) and since the ground got harder, we have a few boys with injuries. We will not know our starting team until nearer the weekend."

It has been a very good season for Downings after a bad start. "We started very poorly and got a very bad beating in Malin. And then we had a very poor half against Fanad down in Fanad. Cookie (Kevin Gallagher, manager) spoke to them firmly, to put it diplomatically, at half-time in the Fanad game and the boys responded and raised the bar a bit and tried to keep it up there."



Boyle says that the target is to win and go up automatically but that they wouldn't be too worried if it went to the play-off.
"That would be excellent preparation for the championship and if against Milford, it would be a local derby. Division 2 has been excellent. I have been very impressed with the standard and it is interesting right up to the last day."

Boyle feels it has helped that Downings did not have any county panellists and also did not have All-Ireland Gaeltacht involvement this year. Boyle himself has only been involved with the club for a couple of years and it has been a busy time, winning the Donegal Junior title and reaching an Ulster junior club final. And now a year later in the race for promotion to the top flight.

Promotion for Downings would see them back in Division 1 for the first time since the early 1990s. Downings legend Hughie McClafferty thinks they got promoted to Division 1 in 1982 and were there until around 1991.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media