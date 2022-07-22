Donegal take on Monaghan in Buncrana Cup semi-final

Donegal U-16s have a big date this Saturday when they take on Monaghan in St Tiernach's Park, Clones in the semi-final of the Buncrana Cup, throw-in 12 noon.

The competition was much changed this year with games spread out over the summer and Donegal finished runners-up in their group.

“There was a game every month. We had a narrow one point victory over Derry back in April. We played Tyrone then next away and we had a poor start that day. We got back into it very well but a late goal from Tyrone and they won by four or five points," said manager Barry Ward, who took over at the start of the year after leading Aodh Ruadh to Division 1 last season.

“Then the last day against Mayo we put in a very good performance in Charlestown and set ourselves up nicely. We are progressing well at the minute.

“We meet once or twice a week, depending on games. We are getting plenty done with them. Gary Boyle and Donie McCole are putting them through their paces in Convoy. Look, again it's a balancing act with the clubs as well with the minor championship starting. So it is very important that the guys are involved and playing with their friends at club level.

“The Donegal panel hasn't changed much in that time although they will be without the injured Daniel McCloskey of Kilcar for Saturday. McCloskey suffered a serious foot injury away from football which saw him needing hospital treatment but thankfully he is well on the way to a full recovery.

“We're constantly in contact with him and it would be great to see him before the season's out joining up with us,” Ward said.

“We have the minors back with us. They were obviously with Donegal but they took a wee break then to recharge the batteries.

“But they are back involved with us now, as would be the case in all counties," said Ward, who added that there were four or five involved and a few more would have been training with them. All counties would have stronger panels now than what they started off with in March or April.”



As for Saturday's opponents, Monaghan, Ward admits that it will be a step into the unknown. He said: “We don't know that much about them,” Ward added. “The lads would have played them last year at U-15 matches, but like that, everybody was travelling with two teams and mixing up teams. They've obviously won their group on the other side and the likes of Dublin and Armagh were in there. So they are obviously a useful outfit.



“But look, it's a great opportunity for the boys. While the big picture is their continued development, the Buncrana Cup is prestigious in itself and the lads are looking forward to competing on Saturday,” said Ward.



Donegal U-16 Panel: Daniel McDaid - Carndonagh; Donal Gallagher - Naomh Brid; Luke Clerkin - Dungloe; Daniel McMenamin - N Padraig Uisce Chaoin; Peter Mc Glynn - Naomh Conaill; Callum McCrea - Four Masters; Terence McGovern - Four Masters; Darragh Hennigan - Ardara; Tiarnan Ward - Naomh Conaill; Donal Og O 'Brien - Buncrana; Dylan Mullholland - Buncrana; Jack Gallagher - St Eunan’s; Martin Mac Giolla Choill - Ghaoth Dobhair; Ciarán Cassidy - Termon; Oisin Doherty - Four Masters; Philip Doherty - St Eunans; John James Sweeney - Termon; Shane Callaghan - Naomh Columba; Aaron Neely - Dungloe; Peadar Shallow - Naomh Naille; Aiden Friel - Glenswilly; James Monaghan - Aodh Ruadh; Andrew Davision - Buncrana; Oran Gallagher - Termon; Shane Ellison - St Eunans; Conan Brannigan - Naomh Conaill; Johnnie Mac Giolla Bhride - Gweedore; Danny Brown - Naomh Conaill; Thomas Roache - St Eunan’s; Kieran O'Kane - Malin; Ricky Guntrip - Glenswilly; Daniel McCloskey - Cill Chartha; Gavin Doherty – Killybegs; Jack Hegarty – Naomh Ultan; Eoin Scott – Glenswillyl Oisin Scanlon – St Eunans; Lorcan McGee – Cloughaneely; Finbar Roarty – Naomh Conaill.