The late Garda Charlie Gallagher - 'a highly respected colleague and friend'

Tributes have been paid to the late Garda Charlie Gallagher, who has sadly passed away at Donegal Hospice.



Charlie - of Newtown, Donegal Town and formerly of Belcruit, Kincasslagh - was a keen Gaelic footballer with both his native Dungloe and then of Four Masters, as well as lining out for the Donegal and Irish Masters (over-40s).



Donegal’s clash with Tyrone in the All-Ireland Masters Championship, which was due to take place at Red Hughs GAA club, Crossroads, tomorrow, Saturday, has been postponed as a mark of respect.



“We were deeply saddened to hear of the death of Garda Charlie Gallagher of Donegal Town Garda Station,” reads a statement from Garda Síochána Donegal. “Charlie was a devoted husband and father and a highly respected colleague and friend. He served the people of his community well and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We extend our sincere sympathy to Charlie's wife Anna, his children Evan, Conor and Faye and to his extended family and friends.”



Four Masters GAA club said they “would like to extend condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of a great club man, Charlie Gallagher who passed away last night.”

Sgt David Durkin and Garda Charlie Gallagher at Donegal Town Garda Station in 2016



In 2016, Charlie was one of the four Donegal players named in the Irish Masters squad for the forthcoming two-test international rules series against Australia. That same year he was at midfield as Donegal won the All-Ireland Masters Shield, following their victory over Offaly.



“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our fellow Masters player and friend, Charlie Gallagher,” said Donegal GAA Masters. “As many of us know Charlie has battled bravely for months and finally succumbed to his illness last night and we have now lost another Masters player within weeks of each other.



All within the Donegal Masters and throughout the Gaelic Masters Association pass on our deepest sympathies to his wife Anna and family. A true Gael who will be sadly missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Charlie Gallagher at at the Frosses 5K Charity Run in March 2018. Photo: Siobhan McGowan



As recently as May, a Charlie Gallagher Testimonial Tournament was hosted by Four Masters, where over €23,000 was raised for ‘Solace’ Cancer Support Donegal Town. The centre offers emotional support and practical help for people who have been diagnosed with cancer, or any life threatening illness. This support is for families, friends, for caregivers and the bereaved.



Charlie’s remains will be reposing at his home in Newtown from 6pm this evening, Friday and tomorrow, Saturday from 1pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with removal afterwards for interment in Belcruit Cemetery.



Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director with thanks to the Donegal Hospice for the excellent care of Charlie.