Donegal Masters; game postponed following Garda Charlie Gallagher's passing

Today’s All-Ireland Masters Championship fixture between Donegal and Tyrone, which was due to be played at Crossroads, has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Garda Charlie Gallagher.

Garda Gallagher, from Belcruit, Kincasslagh, and later of Newtown, Donegal Town, passed away at Donegal Hospice this week.

Having played with both Dungloe and Four Masters, in 2016, Charlie lined up at midfield as Donegal won the All-Ireland Masters Shield, following their victory over Offaly. That same year he was one of four Donegal players called up for the two-test International Series against Australia.

Charlie's remains will be reposing at his home in Newtown today, Saturday, from 1pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with removal afterwards for interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Donegal and Tyrone’s clash, which is the final group game in the series with both teams possessing a 100 percent record to date, has been rescheduled to now be played on Wednesday evening, with a venue to be confirmed.