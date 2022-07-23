Watch: An Tearmainn and Baile na nGallóglach battle on TG4 tomorrow night

Termon and Milford will be doing battle in a different way on TG4 on Sunday night. Photo: Chloe Callaghan
They've had plenty of battles on the field of play but on Sunday night on TG4 two Donegal clubs will go head-to-head in a different way.
As part of Series 3 of Go Gasta, An Tearmainn and Baile na nGallóglach compete to settle old scores once and for all on a course littered with challenges and obstacles that goes from one club to the next to the other.
The show will be aired on Sunday at 8:30pm on TG4. Here's the preview
Go Gasta@CLGAnTearmainn V Baile na nGallóglach— TG4TV (@TG4TV) July 22, 2022
Dé Domhnaigh 20:30 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/CST3CGebyy
The repeat will be screen on Wednesday at 7:30pm
