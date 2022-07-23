Search

23 Jul 2022

Watch: An Tearmainn and Baile na nGallóglach battle on TG4 tomorrow night

Go Gasta will feature the neighbouring clubs of Termon and Milford as they battle for local supremacy in a different way to usual on Sunday and you can watch the TG4 preview here

Watch: An Tearmainn and Baile na nGallóglach battle on TG4 tomorrow night

Termon and Milford will be doing battle in a different way on TG4 on Sunday night. Photo: Chloe Callaghan

Reporter:

Alan Foley

23 Jul 2022 10:17 AM

They've had plenty of battles on the field of play but on Sunday night on TG4 two Donegal clubs will go head-to-head in a different way.

As part of Series 3 of Go Gasta, An Tearmainn and Baile na nGallóglach compete to settle old scores once and for all on a course littered with challenges and obstacles that goes from one club to the next to the other. 

The show will be aired on Sunday at 8:30pm on TG4. Here's the preview

The repeat will be screen on Wednesday at 7:30pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media