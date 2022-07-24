Termon sing in the rain with win over Glenfin in Division 1 final

In soaking conditions at O’Donnell Park, Termon overcame old foes Glenfin to land the Kernan Group Ladies League Division 1 title.

Termon 1-11

Glenfin 1-3

Ciara McGarvey’s eight points proved the difference on the day with Donegal star Geraldine McLaughlin scoring the Burn Road outfit’s goal as part of a cameo appearance.

Anna Marie McGlynn fired Glenfin in front in the third minute, but the An Gaeltacht Lár side didn’t score again until the 36th minute.

Former Donegal player Grainne Houston prodded wide with a goal chance soon after. With that reprieve, Termon settled to the task and McGarvey drew them level in the 17th minute.

In the downpour, McGarvey kicked two more as Termon led 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time.

While Glenfin gave their county aces Yvonne Bonner, Katy Herron and Karen Guthrie the afternoon off, Termon had Roisin McCafferty, Emer Gallagher, Nicole McLaughlin and Jodie McFadden in from the off with Geraldine McLaughlin and Evelyn McGinley among the replacements.

The sight of Gallagher having to be helped from the field in the closing minutes of the first half was worrying from a Termon perspective. The defender has just returned from a lengthy lay-off, but had to be carried off in the 30th minute, but given her recent circumstances a hamstring ailment certainly wasn’t the worst diagnosis to relay.

Katie Long’s free reduced the deficit for Glenfin, but Termon scored three in as many minutes, McGinley sandwiching a McGarvey brace.

Termon might have put the game beyond Glenfin’s reach, but Sophie Curran was denied by the legs of Laura McKenna, the Glenfin goalkeeper.

McFadden widened the margin with a neat score in the 44th minute that coincided with Geraldine McLaughlin’s arrival and it wasn’t long before the 2021 All-Star landed a delightful goal to put eight between them, 1-7 to 0-2.

McLaughlin took receipt, flicked the ball over a defender’s head and fired behind McKenna.

With the last kick of the game, Brenda Carr knocked home a Glenfin goal, but Termon had the game long since sewn up.



Termon scorers: Ciara McGarvey 0-8, 5f; Geraldine McLaughlin 1-1; Jodie McFadden and Evelyn McGinley 0-1 each.

Glenfin scorers: Brenda Carr 1-0; Katie Long 0-1, 1f; Anne Marie McGlynn and Grainne Houston 0-1 each.



Termon: Roisin McCafferty; Ella McGettigan, Jamie-Leigh Murray Emer Gallagher; Lauren Doherty, Niamh Friel, Aibhe McDaid; Jill McGettigan, Nicole McLaughlin; Lauren Gallagher, Shannon McLaughlin, Jenny McGettigan; Ciara McGarvey, Jodie McFadden, Sophie Curran. Subs: Evelyn McGinley for Gallagher (30); Claire Orr for E.McGettigan (37); Geraldine McLaughlin for Curran (44); Roisin Friel for Jenny McGettigan (46), Dara Kelly for Jill McGettigan (48).

Glenfin: Laura McKenna; Ciara Ward, Sharon McGlynn, Jemma Bradley; Caoimhe McGlynn, Mary Ward, Elaine Melaugh; Grainne Houston, Karen Ward; Katie Long, Anna Marie McGlynn, Kathy Ward; Danielle McGinley, Brenda Carr, Colene McGrath. Subs: Lauren Martin and Jamie Lee McMahon for Melaugh and McGrath (half-time); Gemma Glackin for Bradley (44), Diane McGlynn for C.Ward (50).

Referee: Paddy McGonigle (Buncrana).