Search

24 Jul 2022

Termon sing in the rain with win over Glenfin in Division 1 final

Ciara McGarvey posted eight points for the Burn Road side who won in an O'Donnell Park downpour

Termon sing in the rain with win over Glenfin in Division 1 final

Termon celebrate winning the Division 1 title.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at O'Donnell Park

24 Jul 2022 4:01 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

In soaking conditions at O’Donnell Park, Termon overcame old foes Glenfin to land the Kernan Group Ladies League Division 1 title.

Termon 1-11
Glenfin 1-3

Ciara McGarvey’s eight points proved the difference on the day with Donegal star Geraldine McLaughlin scoring the Burn Road outfit’s goal as part of a cameo appearance.

Anna Marie McGlynn fired Glenfin in front in the third minute, but the An Gaeltacht Lár side didn’t score again until the 36th minute.

Former Donegal player Grainne Houston prodded wide with a goal chance soon after. With that reprieve, Termon settled to the task and McGarvey drew them level in the 17th minute.

In the downpour, McGarvey kicked two more as Termon led 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time.

While Glenfin gave their county aces Yvonne Bonner, Katy Herron and Karen Guthrie the afternoon off, Termon had Roisin McCafferty, Emer Gallagher, Nicole McLaughlin and Jodie McFadden in from the off with Geraldine McLaughlin and Evelyn McGinley among the replacements.

The sight of Gallagher having to be helped from the field in the closing minutes of the first half was worrying from a Termon perspective. The defender has just returned from a lengthy lay-off, but had to be carried off in the 30th minute, but given her recent circumstances a hamstring ailment certainly wasn’t the worst diagnosis to relay.

Katie Long’s free reduced the deficit for Glenfin, but Termon scored three in as many minutes, McGinley sandwiching a McGarvey brace.

Termon might have put the game beyond Glenfin’s reach, but Sophie Curran was denied by the legs of Laura McKenna, the Glenfin goalkeeper.

McFadden widened the margin with a neat score in the 44th minute that coincided with Geraldine McLaughlin’s arrival and it wasn’t long before the 2021 All-Star landed a delightful goal to put eight between them, 1-7 to 0-2.

McLaughlin took receipt, flicked the ball over a defender’s head and fired behind McKenna.

With the last kick of the game, Brenda Carr knocked home a Glenfin goal, but Termon had the game long since sewn up.


Termon scorers: Ciara McGarvey 0-8, 5f; Geraldine McLaughlin 1-1; Jodie McFadden and Evelyn McGinley 0-1 each.

Glenfin scorers: Brenda Carr 1-0; Katie Long 0-1, 1f; Anne Marie McGlynn and Grainne Houston 0-1 each.


Termon: Roisin McCafferty; Ella McGettigan, Jamie-Leigh Murray Emer Gallagher; Lauren Doherty, Niamh Friel, Aibhe McDaid; Jill McGettigan, Nicole McLaughlin; Lauren Gallagher, Shannon McLaughlin, Jenny McGettigan; Ciara McGarvey, Jodie McFadden, Sophie Curran. Subs: Evelyn McGinley for Gallagher (30); Claire Orr for E.McGettigan (37); Geraldine McLaughlin for Curran (44); Roisin Friel for Jenny McGettigan (46), Dara Kelly for Jill McGettigan (48).

Glenfin: Laura McKenna; Ciara Ward, Sharon McGlynn, Jemma Bradley; Caoimhe McGlynn, Mary Ward, Elaine Melaugh; Grainne Houston, Karen Ward; Katie Long, Anna Marie McGlynn, Kathy Ward; Danielle McGinley, Brenda Carr, Colene McGrath.  Subs: Lauren Martin and Jamie Lee McMahon for Melaugh and McGrath (half-time); Gemma Glackin for Bradley (44), Diane McGlynn for C.Ward (50).

Referee: Paddy McGonigle (Buncrana).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media