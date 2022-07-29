Search

29 Jul 2022

Donegal learn their play-off fate in All-Ireland Masters championship

Mark Cannon's team must go the long way round to seal a place in the semi-final of the All-Ireland Masters Football Championship

Donegal learn their play-off fate in All-Ireland Masters championship

Donegal went down to Tyrone on Wednesday night in Convoy

Reporter:

Alan Foley

29 Jul 2022 12:17 PM

The draw for the play-offs ahead of the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Masters Football Championship could’ve been kinder for Donegal.

Mark Cannon’s side were beaten 0-11 to 0-9 by Tyrone at the Donegal GAA Centre on Wednesday evening which meant the Red Hands progressed to the last four as the only side in the entire competition with maximum points - six wins from six.

Kerry also progressed straight into the semi-finals with 11 points from their six games and Donegal, Dublin and Clare ended up with 10. On Thursday night, Donegal were paired with Dublin in the play-off, with Clare getting straight into the last four. Whoever loses the play-off will contest the Shield semi-final.

The play-off will be contested at a neutral venue at a date as yet unconfirmed. Before meeting Tyrone, Donegal had chalked up five victories in succession. They opened with a win over Cavan away on a 2-13 to 0-12 scoreline, before a 0-17 to 0-9 success over Louth at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy. Down were defeated 4-8 to 0-6 in Newry before a 4-13 to 2-13 win in Collooney against Sligo. Donegal then emerged as 2-15 to 1-9 victors over London.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media