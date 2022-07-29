Donegal learn their play-off fate in All-Ireland Masters championship

Donegal went down to Tyrone on Wednesday night in Convoy
The draw for the play-offs ahead of the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Masters Football Championship could’ve been kinder for Donegal.
Mark Cannon’s side were beaten 0-11 to 0-9 by Tyrone at the Donegal GAA Centre on Wednesday evening which meant the Red Hands progressed to the last four as the only side in the entire competition with maximum points - six wins from six.
Kerry also progressed straight into the semi-finals with 11 points from their six games and Donegal, Dublin and Clare ended up with 10. On Thursday night, Donegal were paired with Dublin in the play-off, with Clare getting straight into the last four. Whoever loses the play-off will contest the Shield semi-final.
The play-off will be contested at a neutral venue at a date as yet unconfirmed. Before meeting Tyrone, Donegal had chalked up five victories in succession. They opened with a win over Cavan away on a 2-13 to 0-12 scoreline, before a 0-17 to 0-9 success over Louth at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy. Down were defeated 4-8 to 0-6 in Newry before a 4-13 to 2-13 win in Collooney against Sligo. Donegal then emerged as 2-15 to 1-9 victors over London.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is happy with the emissions target
Gardí and the emergency services at Bunawillian bridge, Meenbanad earlier this week the scene of the crash at
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.