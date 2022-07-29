Search

30 Jul 2022

Junior Hurling Championship success for Setanta B against Eunan's B

Two goals from Noel Ewing and seven points from the hurl of Kevin Campbell against St Eunan's means that Setanta are Donegal Junior Hurling Champions

Junior Hurling Championship success for Setanta B against Eunan's B

Setanta celebrate their victory in the Donegal JHC final

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin at the Donegal GAA Centre

29 Jul 2022 11:20 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A goal in each half from veteran Setanta wing forward Noel Ewing were the clinching scores in this hard-fought Junior Hurling Championship final in miserable conditions at the Donegal GAA Training Centre.

Setanta B 2-9
St Eunan’s B 1-9 

The nephew of former Setanta and Donegal great Stanley Ewing, struck with deadly effect in the 28th and the 48th minute against a plucky 14-man Eunan’s who lost centre-back Mark Connaughton to a straight red card in the 16th minute. 

This was a big turning point as Connaughton was adjudged to have pushed Setanta’s Ryan Coyle in the head immediately after Coyle’s stick had struck his shin. Coyle was already on a yellow card and irate Eunan’s felt he merited a second yellow. 

Setanta played with the breeze and had the better of the opening exchanges with the lively Coyle and two pointed frees from midfielder Kevin Campbell put them into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead by the 15th minute. 

Setanta looked the more composed side in most treacherous conditions with St Eunan’s struggling to get to the pace of the game. Travis Lafferty and another Campbell free pushed Setanta to a 0-5 to 0-0 lead before Eunan’s marksman Paul O’Donnell opened the Letterkenny side’s account with a pointed free in the 25th minute. 

But Setanta got a vital goal in the 28th minute when sub Reece Brennan played a great ball through for Ewing to tap home to leave Setanta leading by 1-5 to 0-1 at the break. 

Eunan’s made four changes at the break and they had the first score of the second half in 34th minute when midfielder Noel O’Donnell had a fine long range point. 

Paul O’Donnell and veteran full forward Eugene Organ added two more points. Campbell added a few timely points from frees  for Setanta to put them into a 1-8 to 0-5 lead midway through the half. 

And it got even better for the Finn Valley men when Ewing got a call in space and his bouncing shot deceived St Eunan’s sub keeper Daire McBride for the clinching score. 

But they could only manage one more point from Campbell as Eunan’s finished strongly through points from O’Donnell and a late converted penalty from the same player.

Setanta scorers: Kevin Campbell 0-7, 7f; Noel Ewing 2-0; Ryan Coyle and Travis Griffin 0-1.
St Eunan’s scorers: Paul O’Donnell 1-6, 6f; Noel O’Donnell, Eugene Organ and Conor Parke 0-1.  

Setanta: Ciaran Bellew; Caolan McClintock, Simon McMenamin, Pauric Moss; Tommy Lee Scully, Ruairi McLaughlin, Shane Gallen; Ryan Callaghan, Kevin Campbell; Noel Ewing, Dean McDevitt, Cormac McMenamin; Ryan Coyle, Gary McGettigan, Travis Lafferty. Subs: Reece Brennan for McGettigan (23), Gregory O’Leary for Cormac McMenamin (38), Ger O’Dwyer for McDevitt (50), James Callaghan for McClintock (56) 

St Eunan’s: Lee Scanlon; JP Curran, Adie Gaffey,Liam Dowling; Conor Neely, Mark Connaughton, Mark Mulholland; Calvin Aidoo, Noel  O’Donnell; Eoin Scanlon, Paul O’Donnell, Gavin Forde; John Lambe, Eugene Organ, Thomas Crossan. Subs: Daire McBride for Lee Scanlon, Conor Parke for Aidoo, Oisin Randles for Mulholland, Fergal Delaney for Forde (half-time), Gavin Forde for Eoin Scanlon (40).

Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters) 

