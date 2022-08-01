Search

01 Aug 2022

Odhrán McFadden Ferry facing lengthy lay-off due to ACL injury

Donegal and Gaoth Dobhair defender Odhrán McFadden Ferry - less than two weeks out from the start of the Donegal SFC - will be sidelined having picked up an ACL injury

Odhrán McFadden Ferry suffers lengthy lay-off with ACL injury

Odhrán McFadden Ferry in action for Donegal against Cavan in this year's Ulster SFC semi-final in Clones

Reporter:

Alan Foley

01 Aug 2022 2:19 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Gaoth Dobhair and Donegal have received a setback with the news that Odhrán McFadden Ferry faces a lengthy injury layoff having picked up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

With the expected recovery from an ACL injury usually just shy of a year, it means the defender will miss the remainder of the 2022 season and a sizable chunk of inter-county action next year.

Based as a Private with the 28th Infantry Battalion at Finner Camp, McFadden Ferry was joint-captain with Glenfin’s John Harkin for the DF Medical Services final in June against a combined Dublin team of Cathal Brugha and McKee Barracks and won out on a scoreline of 1-13 to 1-8 after extra-time.

McFadden Ferry helped Gaoth Dobhair to both the Donegal SFC and Ulster Club SFC in 2018 and made his Donegal debut in the 2019 Ulster final win over Cavan. He was a goalscorer for Declan Bonner’s side in this year’s 1-16 to 1-14 extra-time loss to Derry in the provincial final in Clones. 

Bonner stepped aside from his position as Donegal senior team manager the week before last with the process for nominations for his successor currently underway.

Trevor Alcorn’s Gaoth Dobhair open their Donegal SFC campaign with a home fixture against Ardara the weekend after next with their second round fixture is a visit to Glenfin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media