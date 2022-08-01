Odhrán McFadden Ferry facing lengthy lay-off due to ACL injury

Gaoth Dobhair and Donegal have received a setback with the news that Odhrán McFadden Ferry faces a lengthy injury layoff having picked up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

With the expected recovery from an ACL injury usually just shy of a year, it means the defender will miss the remainder of the 2022 season and a sizable chunk of inter-county action next year.

Based as a Private with the 28th Infantry Battalion at Finner Camp, McFadden Ferry was joint-captain with Glenfin’s John Harkin for the DF Medical Services final in June against a combined Dublin team of Cathal Brugha and McKee Barracks and won out on a scoreline of 1-13 to 1-8 after extra-time.

McFadden Ferry helped Gaoth Dobhair to both the Donegal SFC and Ulster Club SFC in 2018 and made his Donegal debut in the 2019 Ulster final win over Cavan. He was a goalscorer for Declan Bonner’s side in this year’s 1-16 to 1-14 extra-time loss to Derry in the provincial final in Clones.

Bonner stepped aside from his position as Donegal senior team manager the week before last with the process for nominations for his successor currently underway.

Trevor Alcorn’s Gaoth Dobhair open their Donegal SFC campaign with a home fixture against Ardara the weekend after next with their second round fixture is a visit to Glenfin.