Search

07 Aug 2022

McMonagle on fire with 1-10 as St Eunan’s win at Robert Emmets

Lee McMonagle was in sparkling form for St Eunan's in their victory over a young Robert Emmets team in the Junior A Football Championship clash in Castlefin

McMonagle on fire with 1-10 as St Eunan’s win at Robert Emmets

Lee McMonagle, seen here against Naomh Conaill's Stephen McGrath, was the star performer in St Eunan's win at Robert Emmets

Reporter:

Tom Comack

07 Aug 2022 1:52 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Lee McMonagle stole the show with a jaw-dropping performance for St Eunan’s with their Junior A Championship opener with Robert Emmets on Saturday evening. 

Robert Emmets 0-11
St Eunans 1-14

McMonagle’s goal won the 2012 SFC for the black and amber and he scored a whopping 1-10 in the six-point victory. The full-forward was in devastating form with 1-5 of those scores from play.  

Dylan McNamee kicked four points and was Robert Emmets’ top scorer in what was an all round good performance from a young and inexperienced local starting 15. 

The home side’s line-up included five of last year’s minor team all who had their first outing in a senior championship. 

McMonagle’s goal was the decisive score of the opening half in which the hosts matched the O’Donnell Park men for much of the opening 30 minutes. 

Letterkenny Gaels open Junior A campaign in impressive style at Naomh Colmcille

They were beaten finalists in last year's Junior A Championship and Letterkenny Gaels look a side who mean business as they won their opening game in Group A on Saturday in Newtowncunningahm

St Eunans led by four points at half-time 1-6 to 0-5 and again Robert Emmets were in the game right to the closing minutes when St Eunan’s added three late points for a somewhat flattering winning margin. 

Robert Emmets scorers: Dylan McNamee 0-4; Dominic McGlinchey and Rory Dalton 0-2 each, Conor McGettigan, Aaron Dalton, Ciaran Dalton 0-1 each.
St Eunans scorers: Lee McMonagle 1-10; Darragh Morrison 0-2; Cormac Finn and Donnahca Devenney 0-1 each.

Robert Emmets: Ronan Kennedy; Dean Hughes, Jordan Tourish, John Doherty; Niall Quinn, Conor Dalton, Brian Lafferty; Aaron Dalton, Rory Dalto,;Ciaran Dalton, Neil Mulcahy, Daniel Dalton; Conor McGettigan , Dominic McGlinchey , Dylan McNamee. Subs: John Hunter, Brian Harvey.

St Eunans: BLake Forkan; Gavin McCarron, Ryan Hilferty, Josh Hay; Sean Freeburn, Sean Halvey, Ultan McGuinness; Matthew Gallagher, Cormac Finn; Darragh Morrison, Conal McGinley,Lorcan O’Donnell; Lorcan Harvey, Lee McMonagle, Donnacha Devenney. Subs: Oisin McGarvey for D Devenney; Johnnie Lambe for U McGuinness; Matt Ahearne for L Harvey; Donacha Devenney for L O’Donnell. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media