McMonagle on fire with 1-10 as St Eunan’s win at Robert Emmets

Lee McMonagle stole the show with a jaw-dropping performance for St Eunan’s with their Junior A Championship opener with Robert Emmets on Saturday evening.

Robert Emmets 0-11

St Eunans 1-14

McMonagle’s goal won the 2012 SFC for the black and amber and he scored a whopping 1-10 in the six-point victory. The full-forward was in devastating form with 1-5 of those scores from play.

Dylan McNamee kicked four points and was Robert Emmets’ top scorer in what was an all round good performance from a young and inexperienced local starting 15.

The home side’s line-up included five of last year’s minor team all who had their first outing in a senior championship.

McMonagle’s goal was the decisive score of the opening half in which the hosts matched the O’Donnell Park men for much of the opening 30 minutes.

St Eunans led by four points at half-time 1-6 to 0-5 and again Robert Emmets were in the game right to the closing minutes when St Eunan’s added three late points for a somewhat flattering winning margin.

Robert Emmets scorers: Dylan McNamee 0-4; Dominic McGlinchey and Rory Dalton 0-2 each, Conor McGettigan, Aaron Dalton, Ciaran Dalton 0-1 each.

St Eunans scorers: Lee McMonagle 1-10; Darragh Morrison 0-2; Cormac Finn and Donnahca Devenney 0-1 each.

Robert Emmets: Ronan Kennedy; Dean Hughes, Jordan Tourish, John Doherty; Niall Quinn, Conor Dalton, Brian Lafferty; Aaron Dalton, Rory Dalto,;Ciaran Dalton, Neil Mulcahy, Daniel Dalton; Conor McGettigan , Dominic McGlinchey , Dylan McNamee. Subs: John Hunter, Brian Harvey.

St Eunans: BLake Forkan; Gavin McCarron, Ryan Hilferty, Josh Hay; Sean Freeburn, Sean Halvey, Ultan McGuinness; Matthew Gallagher, Cormac Finn; Darragh Morrison, Conal McGinley,Lorcan O’Donnell; Lorcan Harvey, Lee McMonagle, Donnacha Devenney. Subs: Oisin McGarvey for D Devenney; Johnnie Lambe for U McGuinness; Matt Ahearne for L Harvey; Donacha Devenney for L O’Donnell.