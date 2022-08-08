Search

08 Aug 2022

Donegal Boston march on in North East as Donegal Philadelphia lose final

Donegal Boston came through their semi-final against Connemara Gaels on Sunday, while Donegal Philadelphia were beaten in their decider

Donegal Boston march on in North East as Donegal Philadelphia lose final

Jason Noctor from Killybegs captained Donegal Boston to the Boston SFC title in 2018

Reporter:

Alan Foley

08 Aug 2022 4:24 PM

On Sunday in the United States, Donegal Philadelphia were beaten 3-16 to 1-18 by Young Irelands in the Philadelphia final.

The Donegal starting team included Patrick Gallagher and Danny Walsh from Ardara, St Naul’s Peadar Mogan, Ryan Connors of Dungloe and Sean MacCumhaill’s Oisin Gallen. Jamie Grant from Termon, Kealan Dunleavy of Glenswilly, Milford’s Conor McHugh and St Mary’s Convoy’s Bryan McNamee started on the bench.

Meanwhile, in the North East, Donegal Boston were 3-10 to 2-12 winners against Connemara Gaels in the semi-final, which means a final this coming weekend against Bundoran forward Jamie Brennan’s McAnespie’s.

Donegal’s team had Hugh Yank Boyle and Jack O’Brien from Naomh Muire, St Eunan’s Kieran Tobin, Jason Noctor from Killybegs, Dungloe’s Cory Gallagher, Sean Doherty from Urris and Naomh Padraig’s Caolan McColgan on board.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media