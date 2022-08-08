Donegal Boston march on in North East as Donegal Philadelphia lose final

Jason Noctor from Killybegs captained Donegal Boston to the Boston SFC title in 2018
On Sunday in the United States, Donegal Philadelphia were beaten 3-16 to 1-18 by Young Irelands in the Philadelphia final.
The Donegal starting team included Patrick Gallagher and Danny Walsh from Ardara, St Naul’s Peadar Mogan, Ryan Connors of Dungloe and Sean MacCumhaill’s Oisin Gallen. Jamie Grant from Termon, Kealan Dunleavy of Glenswilly, Milford’s Conor McHugh and St Mary’s Convoy’s Bryan McNamee started on the bench.
Meanwhile, in the North East, Donegal Boston were 3-10 to 2-12 winners against Connemara Gaels in the semi-final, which means a final this coming weekend against Bundoran forward Jamie Brennan’s McAnespie’s.
Donegal’s team had Hugh Yank Boyle and Jack O’Brien from Naomh Muire, St Eunan’s Kieran Tobin, Jason Noctor from Killybegs, Dungloe’s Cory Gallagher, Sean Doherty from Urris and Naomh Padraig’s Caolan McColgan on board.
