11 Oct 2022

No decision made as yet on Donegal GAA finals following tragedy in Creeslough

The CCC (Competition Controls Committee) have as yet not decided on whether to contest the Donegal GAA finals this coming weekend following their postponements in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy

St Eunan's and Naomh Conaill contested last year's Donegal SFC final at MacCumhaill Park

Reporter:

Alan Foley

10 Oct 2022 4:03 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

No dates have been confirmed for the rescheduled Donegal GAA finals that were postponed over the weekend due to the tragedy in Creeslough.

On Friday afternoon, an explosion at the Applegreen service station claimed 10 lives of people between the ages of five and 59 with eight people still in hospital - seven of whom are said to be stable in Letterkenny University Hospital, although one man in his twenties is in the burns unit at St James’ Hospital in Dublin in a critical state.

The Donegal CCC (Competition Controls Committee) are still considering their options into the rescheduling of the fixtures in light of the situation in Creeslough. The first of the funerals - that of the 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher-  takes place at 11am on Tuesday as Creeslough, Donegal and indeed much farther afield try and come to terms with what happened. 

Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's were due to meet on Sunday in the showpiece of the Donegal GAA calendar, the SFC final, with the sides also due to face one another in the curtain-raiser, the Senior B final.

The decision was made on Friday night to call off all GAA fixtures that were scheduled for the weekend, including the Junior A final between Letterkenny Gaels and Carndonagh, and the Junior B decider where Letterkenny Gaels were due to face Naomh Ultan - both in Letterkenny on Saturday. The Division 2 relegation play-off, where St Mary's Convoy were down to play neighbours Red Hughs, was also off.

