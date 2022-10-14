MacCumhaill's to donate draw profits to Creeslough Community Development Fund

All of the profits from Sean MacCumhaill’s half-time ticket draw at the Donegal SFC finals tomorrow in Ballybofey are to be donated to the Creeslough Community Development Fund.

The Donegal SFC final between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s was postponed last Sunday following an explosion on Friday in Creeslough that saw 10 people lose their lives. The final will now take place on Saturday, throwing in at 2:!5pm, preceded by the Senior B final where Naomh Conaill also play St Eunan’s at 12 noon.

“Sean MacCumhaills CLG will donate 100% of the profits from its half time draw being held at the Senior Football Finals in MacCumhaill Park on Saturday 15th Oct to the Creeslough Community Support Fund,” read a statement from Maccumhaill’s.

“The fund will provide rapid and long-term assistance to the Creeslough community following the fatal explosion on Friday 7th October.

“All donations to the fund will be dedicated to the support of those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless, or left without an income as a result of the tragedy. This is a hugely tragic event and we offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased, to our fellow Gaels in St Michaels CLG and to the entire community in Creeslough. We are utterly shocked and saddened at what happened last week.

“We would also like to offer our thanks to the emergency services, and first responders, who dealt with the incident and work tirelessly until all the victims were taken from the collapsed building. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha”