Search

15 Oct 2022

Rachael Darragh bows out of Dutch Open International Challenge at last 16 stage

Raphoe native Rachael Darragh had won her way through with a fine win over third seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen from Denmark

Rachael Darragh bows out of Dutch Open International Challenge at last 16 stage

Rachael Darragh reached the last 16 at the Topsportcentrum in Almere

Reporter:

Alan Foley

15 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

Badminton player Rachael Darragh’s participation in the Dutch Open International Challenge came to an end when she was defeated in the last 16 by Frederikke Lund from Denmark.

The Raphoe native won the first game 21-13 and was level at 7-7 in the second. However, the tide began to turn as Lund then came from behind to win the last two, 21-13 and 21-12.

Darragh will look forward to the Czech Open next week having taken a notable scalp at the Topsportcentrum in Almere having defeated another Dane, third seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen on a 21-15 and 21-17 scoreline in the round of 32.

Twenty-five-year-old Darragh is currently ranked 92 in the BWF in the singles bracket and is a niece of three-time Olympian Chloe Magee.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media