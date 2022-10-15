Rachael Darragh bows out of Dutch Open International Challenge at last 16 stage

Rachael Darragh reached the last 16 at the Topsportcentrum in Almere
Badminton player Rachael Darragh’s participation in the Dutch Open International Challenge came to an end when she was defeated in the last 16 by Frederikke Lund from Denmark.
The Raphoe native won the first game 21-13 and was level at 7-7 in the second. However, the tide began to turn as Lund then came from behind to win the last two, 21-13 and 21-12.
Darragh will look forward to the Czech Open next week having taken a notable scalp at the Topsportcentrum in Almere having defeated another Dane, third seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen on a 21-15 and 21-17 scoreline in the round of 32.
Twenty-five-year-old Darragh is currently ranked 92 in the BWF in the singles bracket and is a niece of three-time Olympian Chloe Magee.
