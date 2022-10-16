Naomh Conaill's Daragh Gallagher more than happy to put in the extra miles

Daragh Gallagher was a key part of that great young Naomh Conaill side that shocked the hottest of favourites St Eunan's in 2005.

And 17 years on he was delivering a man of the match display for the Naomh Conaill Senior B side who were well worth their 1-7 to 0-5 win and make part one of an historic double for Glenties.

Gallagher showed that he has lost none of his accuracy as he notched 0-4 of his sides total and a few of those came when they were needed as Eunan's dominated the first quarter. But the Grange, Co Sligo, based Gallagher said it was just great to be able to be part of days like these.

“We have not won at this level since 2017 when we won the Reserve match and lost the senior game so it is just great and hopefully this will spur on the seniors,” he said. “But it is great for the young fellows coming through and we have quite a few and this is a great start to the day”.

Gallagher admitted that it took his side some time to get going.

“We have had it fairly easy so far and were not really tested and they had a good start, but we got a few frees and brought it back to level and I suppose we were lucky to be four up at half time,” he said. “The goal that Marc Burke got was very important to us as Nathan Byrne hit in a great long ball and Marc is a speedy young lad and he took that goal with real panache. The team is pretty young apart from Seamus Corcoran, Leon and Aaron Thompson and myself.

“But we are just enjoying it and it is even better when you win. Leon Thompson and Marc Burke are a very good duo inside and are always hard to watch and they complement each other very well. But It is a great team to play on and I don't mind the travel from Grange at all”.