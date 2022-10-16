Letterkenny Gaels end their wait with JFC final win over Carndonagh

The wait is over: Letterkenny Gaels finally got their paws on the Donegal Junior Championship title on Sunday.

Letterkenny Gaels 0-12

Carndonagh 0-10

After defeats in the 2019 and 2021 finals, Letterkenny Gaels put their ghosts to rest when seeing off Carndonagh at O’Donnell Park after coming from five points behind.

It became somewhat frenetic towards the end, but Donegal’s youngest club, formed in 1996, regained composure and have their name etched on the roll of honour at last.

A ten-minute purple patch between the 40th and 50th minutes turned the game - which looked at a stage as if it might creep away from them - in their favour. Three points in a five-minute spell, the last of them a wonderful 45-metre free by Ronan Frain, brought Letterkenny Gaels level by the midway point of part two.

When Conor McBrearty slammed over a free in the 48th minute, the Gaels were ahead for the first time since the early moments.

McBrearty and Shay Doherty opened up a three-point gap, 0-11 to 0-8, but they needed a fisted Brian Diver point to be sure after Anthony Doherty and Fergal Doherty had the deficit to a point.

After only 12 seconds, Ronan Frain popped over first-time after fetching a hopeful long ball, but Letterkenny Gaels wouldn’t score again until the 21st minute.

In between times, Carndonagh reeled off four points.

Goalkeeper Kyle Harkin stroked over a ’45 to get the Fodden residents off the mark. Fergal Doherty, twice, and Conor O’Donnell, with a splendid attempt from the right-hand side, helped give them a neat cushion.

O’Donnell deliciously curled over in the 21st minute and when he converted a 29th minute free Carndonagh were 0-7 to 0-2 in front.

As impressive as Harkin’s ’45 was, it was for net-minding duties that he stepped up for on 25 minutes. Harkin’s superb save prevented Conor McBrearty what seemed a certain goal after he powered his way in from the left. Danny Monagle picked up the pieces and Carn survived.

Frain, after the umpires initially disagreed, pointed and Shay Doherty - whose arrival from the bench was a big lift for his side - brought the Gaels to within three, 0-7 to 0-4, as the teams parted for the interval.

Carndonagh captain Ryan Kelly, having picked up possession when a pass intended for Niall Diver had too much purchase on it, opened a four-point lead in the seventh minute of the second half.

Two minutes later, Letterkenny Gaels supporters in the stand were sure they’d netted. However, Brian Diver, having sped clear to a one-on-one with Harkin, saw his shot fly back off the post.

The Gaels reeled off the next six points to turn the tide.

Still, their supporters had to watch through gaps between their fingers during a stirring finale.

Letterkenny Gaels were without regular goalkeeper Shane Graham, but they found an able deputy in his younger brother, Ryan, who denied Conor O’Donnell with an excellent save.

O’Donnell was wide with another attempt while Harkin pulled a ’45 wide of the mark in added time.

At the other end, Frain - who was named as the Man of the Match - fed Brian Diver, whose point was the cue for the maroon and white celebrations to begin. It’s been 26 years in the making.

Letterkenny Gaels scorers: Conor McBrearty (2f, 1m) 0-4; Ronan Frain (1f) 0-3; Shay Doherty 0-2; Sean McDonagh, Diarmuid Ó Cathail, Brian Diver 0-1 each.

Carndonagh scorers: Fergal Doherty (2f), Conor O’Donnell 0-3 each; Kyle Harkin (’45), Ryan Kelly, Cian Doherty, Anthony Doherty 0-1 each.

Letterkenny Gaels: Ryan Graham; Shaun Crossan, Niall Diver, Conor Browne; Sean McDonagh, Ray Quinn, Diarmuid Ó Cathail; Anthony Diver, Paddy Doherty; Brian Diver, Darren Hunter, Cormac Cannon; Ronan Frain, Conor McBrearty, Kevin Langan. Subs: Darren McBrearty for Langan (28), Shay Doherty for Cannon (30), Liam McAlary for Crossan (half-time).

Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Cormac Monagle, Conor Doherty, Darragh Browne; James Monagle, Danny Monagle, Anthony Doherty; Ryan Kelly, Will Quinn; Cian Doherty, Donal Doherty, Eoghan Kelly; Cathal Doherty, Fergal Doherty, Conor O’Donnell. Subs: Cian Burke for Cathal Doherty (10), Padraig Doherty for Cian Doherty (57).

Referee: Stephen Doherty (Red Hughs).