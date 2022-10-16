Search

16 Oct 2022

"This one's for us": Brendan McDyer savours Naomh Conaill's triumph

Experienced Naomh Conaill forward Brendan McDyer says Saturday's win means more than their other Donegal SFC triumphs

"This means more": Brendan McDyer savours Naomh Conaill's triumph

Brendan McDyer on the attack for Naomh Conaill. Photo: Thomas Gallagher.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Sean MacCumhaill Park

16 Oct 2022 8:55 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The words of Brendan McDyer outlined just what a sixth Donegal SFC triumph meant for Naomh Conaill on Saturday: “This one is for us.”

A ten-point hammering in the 2021 final at the hands of St Eunan’s cast a long shadow in Glenties last winter. McDyer and Naomh Conaill regained the crown on Saturday after edging their old foes.

In 2005, a teenage McDyer scored three points when Naomh Conaill won Dr Maguire for the first time. On Saturday, he posted a similar haul as Naomh Conaill took hold of the prize again.

“A lot was written and said, but we knew that we weren’t gone,” McDyer said.

Ciaran Thompson: ‘Thankfully I came good in the second half’

By his own admission, Ciaran Thompson said it took him a while to get into the Donegal SFC final but once he did his contribution was a key factor in Naomh Conaill's title win

“Last year was a huge driver for us. St Eunan’s, to be fair, had a super performance last year, but we were really disappointed. We didn’t turn up at all. We didn’t leave the dressing room. That stuck in our throats all year.

“We didn’t blow any teams away but we knew that if we got back to the decider that we could have a big say.”

In the Donegal SFC for the eleventh year, McDyer kicked three excellent points as Naomh Conaill prevailed to dethrone St Eunan’s in a game of inches.

It’s a sixth title for Naomh Conaill and McDyer has seen them all.

“This means more,” he said.

“There was a lot of talk about how the team was getting older and ageing. That is probably a fair enough comment, but we knew we had plenty of legs and plenty of steel.

“We had to stick to what we had to do, turn over ball and hit them on the counter. I think it was a perfect performance by us.”

McDyer doesn’t do social media, but told in a profile piece for the match programme how Gimme Shelter by the Rolling Stones is his favourite songs: ‘It’s just a shot away,’ indeed.

McDyer was inhibited by injury in the last two years, but has had a superb campaign to return Naomh Conaill to the summit.

He said: “It’s great to get the opportunity to get back into the team and back into those positions again. I’m delighted on a personal level.

“We were very confident. We don’t pay much attention to so-called experts, to be honest. We just know what we’re about and we know if we play the way we can that we’ll be there or thereabouts. It’s no big shock to us.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media