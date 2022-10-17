Martin Regan: 'We would not have won without Jim McGuinness and Barry Dunnion'

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan paid tribute to the input of Jim McGuinness following their victory in the Donegal SFC on Saturday.



Former Donegal manager and Naomh Conaill clubman McGuinness took the Glenties-based club for training in recent weeks and, according to Regan, provided the edge they needed to lift the Dr Maguire following a 1-9 to 2-5 win over St Eunan’s of Letterkenny in Ballybofey on Saturday.

Regan passed on his appreciation at the Naomh Conaill homecoming on Saturday, with their Senior B team having also won their county final against St Eunan’s that afternoon and the Senior C side due to face MacCumhaill’s in their decider this coming weekend.

McGuinness was unable to attend the homecoming, as he now lives in Creeslough, where 10 people tragically lost their lives following an explosion at a service station the weekend before last.

“Thanks to the backroom team, everyone has played their part these last few years,” Regan said in Glenties. “There’s a man who is not with us tonight. He brought us to the next level and he’s had a tough week and that’s Jim McGuinness.

“Jim came on board with us there in the last three weeks and he was needed in Creeslough since. The level that Jim brought these lads to, we would not have won this championship without Jim in place. We can’t let this night pass without mentioning him and what he's done with us these last few weeks.”

Regan also paid special mention to Barry Dunnion - the former Four Masters defender who was part of McGuinness’s All-Ireland winning panel in 2012 - who joined the Naomh Conaill backroom team this season following the passing of his sister Donna Boyle, at 41, in February.

“Barry has had a tough year,” Regan said. “When I approached Barry about coming on board at the start of the year, we all knew him from playing against him down the years. His commitment is second to none. He didn’t miss one night down here. I knew the boys all had huge respect for Barry. We spoke a lot at the start of the year about the tough times he had and I have no doubt that Donna was watching down on us today.”

Regan admitted there were too many people to thank but also made special mention of trainer Ciaran McMonagle and Tommy ‘Stats’ Devine as he is now known.

“This last year has been tough for Ciaran living in Letterkenny and having to listen to the St Eunan’s boys,” Regan said. “But we was mad to get back on board this year and his reading of the game is second to none. And to Tommy, the work Tommy does behind the scenes is second to none and there’s not a stat man who does as much work as him.”

Regan has guided Naomh Conaill to four Donegal SFC titles in eight years and although well used to the homecomings by now, said the support the club’s teams received is a huge factor in their successes.

“It’s brilliant to be county champions again and to get back to the town and see all the young people here, that’s what it is all about,” he added. “To see a new crowd of youngsters behind the goal was brilliant.

“The support is something we would have referenced, even in the warm-up and it was up to us to keep that going. If we make a block, take a turnover, kick a score, we knew the crowd would be behind us and the support was unbelievable.

“All the talk these last few weeks is that we’re too old, we haven’t the legs, but it’s an absolute credit to the older lads to keep coming back and to the younger lads, who give them the edge. Everyone one of these players - senior, reserve and thirds next week - we couldn’t ask for any more and they’re an absolute credit to this club.”