Barney Curran takes charge of ATU Donegal for the first time this evening

Barney Curran is the man at the helm this season with ATU Donegal (formerly Letterkenny Institute of Technology) as they opened their HEC LGFA League Division 3 campaign this evening in Convoy.

Curran worked under last year’s manager Katie Herron as they lost out by two points, 3-10 to 2-11, to MTU Cork in the Moynihan Cup at DCU in May. Danielle McGinley and Katie Long from Glenfin and Downings’ Julie Trearty were all named as HEC Rising Stars.

Nadine Friel, a former LyIT student who is also part of the Donegal senior ladies’ backroom team, is a selector for ATU Donegal, as is 1992 All-Ireland winning panellist Sylvester Maguire from Ballyshannon. Paul Fisher, who has worked as performance coach with the Donegal senior men’s and ladies teams, has also leant a hand.

“This is my first management job and we’ve six or seven from the team last year,” Curran said. “Nadine is very good at video work and we’ve a couple of students here to help out. We are in the process of setting up committees here with the various teams and the college here has put in a strength and conditioning plan here for all the teams. Paul Fisher’s input has added a lot to it. He’s out on his own in terms of knowledge, Paul is.”

Curran is on the Donegal senior ladies backroom team, with his brother Maxi, who is in charge of the ATU Donegal men’s side as well. ATU Donegal welcomes ATU Sligo to the Donegal Centre in Convoy, this evening, at 7:30pm.