Joel Bradley Walsh on song as ATU Donegal sides open their seasons in style

Joel Bradley Walsh's form from last season was a facet again as ATU Donegal opened their HE Senior Football League Division 1 campaign with a fine win at Queen's University Belfast on Wednesday night.

Queen's University Belfast 0-9

ATU Donegal 1-11



The MacCumhaill's forward's performances earlier this year in the colours of Letterkenny Institute of Technology earned a call-up to Declan Bonner's Donegal senior panel and he scored 1-5 as Maxi Curran's side opened their 2022/23 campaign with a fine win on the road.

Jack McSharry also chipped in with three points, while Jason McGee, Rory O'Donnell and Jack Gallagher completed the scoring. UUJ and St Mary’s make up the northern section.

Scorers for ATU Donegal: Joel Bradley Walsh 1-5; Jack McSharry 0-3; Jason McGee, Rory O'Donnell and Jack Gallagher 0-1

ATU Donegal: Johnny Toye (Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin); Conal McDermott (St Mary's, Convoy), Ferdia Doherty (Naomh Muire), Dylan Dorrian (Milford); Carlos O’Reilly (St Michael's), Jack Gallagher (Glenswilly), Kealan Dunleavy (Glenswilly); Ryan McFadden (Termon), Beanón Corrigan (St Geraldine's, Co Louth); Paul O’Hare (Naomh Columba), Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Jack McSharry (Killybegs); Mark McAteer (Gaeil Fhánada), Joel Bradley Walsh (MacCumhaill's), Rory O’Donnell (Milford). Subs: Aaron Gilhooley (MacCumhaill's) and Keelan McGroddy (Downings) for McDermott and O'Hare (half-time), Bobby McGettigan (Termon) for Bradley Walsh (50), Cian Rooney (Aodh Ruadh) for McAteer (52).

The win completed a flawless first week of fixtures for the ATU Donegal's footballers, with Luke Barrett's side also winning their HE Fresher Football League Division 1 opener against Queen's University. Former Donegal minor captain Luke McGlynn, from Glenfin, scored 1-5 in their 2-9 to 1-8 victory. Michael Callaghan from Naomh Columba and Aidan McKenna posted two points each.

On Tuesday night at the Donegal GAA Centre, Barney's Curran first match in charge saw a 3-11 to 0-11 win for the ladies side over ATU Sligo in the HEC LGFA League Division 3.