'Cutting the Corn In Cresslough' rendition the poignant moment at 1972 reunion

Donegal's first ever Ulster SFC winning team had a reunion last Saturday 50 years on from their success in 1972 and remembered those who lost their lives in Creeslough.

Aodh Ruadh's Thomas Quinn sang “Cutting the Corn In Cresslough” in memory of the 10 people who sadly passed away following an explosion at a service station last Friday week.

The 1972 panel were the guests of the county board at the Donegal SFC final between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's and had a meal together in Jackson's Hotel

"The Donegal County Board hosted a very enjoyable get together for the Donegal team that won the first Ulster title," said 1972 full-back Pauric McShea. "There was much banter and lots of reminiscing about those special years that have passed so quickly.

"A special highlight of the evening was former Ballyshannon player Thomas Quinn’s beautiful rendition of 'Cutting the Corn In Cresslough' for which he received a standing ovation. It was a moment to cherish at the end of one of the most difficult weeks in our special county’s history."

Brian McEniff was player-manager 50 years ago and he paid tribute to the men from that team who are no longer with us.

"It was great to meet up again with the 1972 first Ulster winning team on Saturday," he said. "Unfortunately and sadly some of the team are no longer with us which was sad. Our thoughts on the day were with Alan Kane, Donal Monaghan, Seamus Bonner, Mickey McMenamin, Joe Dodo Winston, John Hannigan and Ray Sheerin all the deceased. It was good to see they were all represented by members of their families.

"We had a lovely meal and social gathering afterwards in Jackson’s Hotel. The event was well organised by Noreen Doherty, the county administrator who left no stone unturned and our thanks to Noreen and county chairman Mick McGrath for remembering and honouring a great bunch of men and footballers."