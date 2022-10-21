The dream becomes reality as the Donegal GAA Centre officially opens

Larry McCarthy, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, officially opened the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy this afternoon.

McCarthy was just one of a host of dignitaries present at the home of Donegal GAA, which now encompasses five pitches, six dressing rooms, a fully equipped gym, catering facilities, and auditorium as well as boardroom and administration offices.

“Whether it be football, hurling, camogie, or ladies’ football – these pitches have been and will continue to be the place where great Donegal players are developed including all grades and ages,” he said. “I congratulate all of those who had the vision and the courage of their convictions to see it through."

Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Minister of Sport Jack Chambers, President of the LGFA Michael Naughton and President of the Ulster Council Ciarán McLaughlin were joined by representatives of Donegal’s 40 clubs.

The process of building a centre for Donegal GAA began in 2006 when the Donegal County Board and various development officers began the process of acquiring land for the development of training facilities for county teams.

“In 2009 at a County Committee meeting approval was given to proceed with the purchase of the Broadpath site,” explained County Administrator Noreen Doherty. “Financing of Phase 1 was by way of grant aid from Croke Park - €250,000 awarded to each county from opening up Croke Park to other sports. Each county also received €250,000 to be distributed to the clubs in the county.

“The clubs in Donegal pledged these amounts to the project, which was financially managed on a phased basis. Financed by GAA Grants, Sports Capital Programme, the 40 clubs of Donegal, corporate and individual sponsors and the house draw.”

“Taking on a fundraising draw and raffling a house in Dublin was a brave step to take, and I want to recognise the gallant achievement from the house draw committee under the leadership of Joanne Dawson,” Donegal county board chairman Mick McGrath said. “The goalposts moved with the arrival of Covid but we sold our tickets and made €817,000 profit which has allowed the development to reach its conclusion.

“I thank our project Development Officers David McLoone and Charlie Kerr who have been in charge of the project over the last number of years and of course the Development Committee, assisted by our County Administrator Noreen Doherty, you have done your county proud. I’m delighted with the contribution grants from the Sports Capital Programme, Donegal County Council and the National GAA Finance Committee, it was all needed, it was well spent.”

Planning permission was granted in 2009, the following year saw the site development of the first two pitches, with completion by 2012 and county teams using the facility for training for the first time in 2013. With temporary porta cabins and floodlights on pitches one and two added in 2014, pitches three and four started in 2015, before 2016 saw a new architect - MH Associates, Letterkenny - redesign the building plans.

By 2018, financing arrangements were completed for €2.2m development. Critical to this was the agreement by the 40 clubs to borrow €1m towards funding the project (45%), which the clubs are repaying over a 15-year term. Donegal successfully applied to Croke Park for an increase in GAA funding towards this phase of the project (to 26%), to go with Sports Capital Grant (14%) and had obligations to fundraise the balance (15%). The contract was signed with McDermott and Trearty Construction Ltd., and works commenced on site that September.





The building was completed in 2020, with the gym and auditorium fitted out, following the successful house draw. That same year, clubs of the county were invited to view the facility. Last year, 2021, saw the warm-up finish and this year pitch five has begun.



“Terence McShea, Paddy Mullan and Oliver Prunty were always available, as was former development officer Michael McMenamin to offer advice. MH Associates led the design team, which included Kearney Associates (Quantity Surveyors), Pauric McDaid (Structural Engineer) and TUV SUD (Mechanical & Electrical Engineers,” said David McLoone, who was Development Officer from 2016 to 2020.

To date, €5.8m has been spent on the Donegal Training Centre, €2,830,000 on pitches one to four, €2,380,000 for the GAA Centre and €90,000 for the pitchside stand.

Current expenditure is on pitch five, € 619,809, with €90,000 on its boundary fence and €316,284 on floodlights. The car park is costing € 224,000 and pitch one facilities are €38,464.

“Next, we will be completing the carpark, footpath and entrance works along with a hurling wall, explained Charlie Kerr, Development Officer 2021 - 2022. “We have provided for a sports hall in a future phase.”

The final phase of the project will take place when funding is secured. The cost of the final phase of the project is estimated at approximately €1,288,557 - €840,000 on the sports hall, €250,000 on footpath and entry works and €146,000 on hurling wall and auxiliary works - bringing the total cost of the Donegal GAA Centre to €7,824,557.

The Donegal GAA Centre currently houses 21 intercounty teams, five academies, 15 affiliated schools and, in total, up to 1,500 players a week. Its annual running costs is €315,000, which is made up of €63,000 pitch maintenance, €10,000 floodlights, €12,000 fuel and utilities, €15,000 building maintenance, €50,000 wages and €165,000 loan repayment.

“This centre has provided a hub for all Donegal teams to train and undoubtedly will help to maintain the very high standards Donegal Gaels participate at, on and off the field of play,” said McLaughlin.



“The Government recognises the importance of projects such as these and that is why it places such an emphasis on providing funding for sporting facilities just like these here in Convoy,” said Minister Chambers. “It gives me great pleasure that the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme has been able to assist in providing funding for this facility, with grants totalling €585,000.

“I congratulate everybody involved in delivering this wonderful new facility. I wish Donegal GAA every success and am sure this facility will be used by many future stars of the GAA world.”