‘They have put pride back in the club’: Michael Murphy

Glenswilly manager Michael Murphy saluted his young charges after this pretty convincing win in the Donegal MFC semi-final over Naomh Conaill in miserable conditions in Ballybofey.

Thy are now through to their second final in two years.

With eight of last year’s squad still around, Murphy acknowledged that last year’s defeat could stiffen their resolve.

“They were in their first ever county final last year and the boys did very well,” he told Donegal Live.

“It was a great achievement as we would have always played Division Two and Three growing up.

“Credit to Gerard McGrenra, Lee Gildea and Sean Bonner would have had all those lads as young boys from U-6 the whole way up.

“I just wanted to try and get back involved with them and they are a great group and they have worked really hard.

“They would do your heart good in terms of the effort they put in.

“They come with smiles on their faces, and they come down hungry for training and they remind you of what it was like being a young fellow again at training.

“It so refreshing to come down to Glenswilly three times a week and to see those boys loving representing the club, loving representing the area and just loving Gaelic football and loving each other’s company and that is a really big thing”.

Daithi Gildea scored 1-2 as Glenswilly scored a 1-10 to 0-4 win over their derby rivals.

Murphy said: “The lads that were in last year’s final will naturally bring something extra, but this is a brand- new year and it has been a brilliant competition.

“There were nine teams in Division One and we played everybody once and then the top eight teams got through to a quarter-final and it was a good idea, and it gives the boys plenty of football and whatever happened after that it was great for their development.

“The number one thing at this age-of course it is great to win, but the main thing is development as players and people.

“That is what it is all about and give them a taste of nights like this where they can say I would not mind playing for Glenswilly seniors.

“It is a physically powerful team and they have worked really hard, and I am just so proud of them.

“No matter what would have happened here tonight, I still would have been proud of them because I know what they have given and their parents who have looked after them.

“They have put pride back in the club and it reminds men of teams that I was coming into in Glenswilly and I was so delighted and blessed to be part of such teams.

“There are a lot of fathers and uncles that would have played on those teams and now there are sons and nephews.

“So now we are looking forward to a second final in a row for Glenswilly and that does not happen too often, but it is another week in their development towards being senior players for the club”.