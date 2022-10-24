Cavan champions Lurgan make donation to Termon for Creeslough fund

Termon captain Maria Carr, a native of Creeslough, accepts a donation from Lurgan in Cavan for the Creeslough fund. PHOTO: TERMON GAA
Termon were beaten in their Ulster LGFA quarter-final on Sunday by Cavan champions Lurgan, who made a well-appreciated donation to the Creeslough fund.
Lurgan were winners on a 3-6 to 1-11 scoreline at the Burn Road and progress to the semi-finals at the expense of the Donegal Senior Championship winners and afterwards Lurgan ladies captain Ciara Brady, along with teammate Laura Keogan and chairperson Bridgid O’Dwyer, presented Termon captain Maria Carr with a donation to the Creeslough fund.
Termon players Carr, Evelyn McGinley and Ciara McGarvey are natives of Creeslough, where 10 people tragically lost their lives earlier this month following an explosion at the local service station.
The Termon panel during the minute's silence at the Burn Road in memory of those who lose their lives in Creeslough. PHOTO:BRIAN MCDAID
Before the match on Sunday, a minute's silence was held in memory of those who passed away. “What a fantastic gesture by the Lurgan Ladies team after the game at the Burn Road,” read a post from Termon. “Thank you so much for your support.”
Malin Head once had the biggest brown crab fishery in Europe and the local heritage group is now seeking stories on the fishing fleet for its archive
From left: Cllr Donal Kelly, Aidan McKenna of Enterprise Ireland; DCEF chairperson Adrian Britton; centre manager Geraldine Daly and DCEF board member Michael Tunney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.