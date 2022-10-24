Search

24 Oct 2022

Cavan champions Lurgan make donation to Termon for Creeslough fund

A donation to the Creeslough fund was made by the Lurgan club in Cavan to Termon captain Maria Carr following Sunday's Ulster LGFA quarter-final

Cavan champions Lurgan make donation to Termon for Creeslough fund

Termon captain Maria Carr, a native of Creeslough, accepts a donation from Lurgan in Cavan for the Creeslough fund. PHOTO: TERMON GAA

Reporter:

Alan Foley

24 Oct 2022 1:41 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Termon were beaten in their Ulster LGFA quarter-final on Sunday by Cavan champions Lurgan, who made a well-appreciated donation to the Creeslough fund.

Lurgan were winners on a 3-6 to 1-11 scoreline at the Burn Road and progress to the semi-finals at the expense of the Donegal Senior Championship winners and afterwards Lurgan ladies captain Ciara Brady, along with teammate Laura Keogan and chairperson Bridgid O’Dwyer, presented Termon captain Maria Carr with a donation to the Creeslough fund. 

Termon players Carr, Evelyn McGinley and Ciara McGarvey are natives of Creeslough, where 10 people tragically lost their lives earlier this month following an explosion at the local service station.

The Termon panel during the minute's silence at the Burn Road in memory of those who lose their lives in Creeslough. PHOTO:BRIAN MCDAID

Before the match on Sunday, a minute's silence was held in memory of those who passed away. “What a fantastic gesture by the Lurgan Ladies team after the game at the Burn Road,” read a post from Termon. “Thank you so much for your support.”

