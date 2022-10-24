Donegal appoint Paddy Carr as senior team manager

Donegal County Committee this evening ratified the decision of the County Executive to appoint Paddy Carr as the manager of the CLG Dhún na nGall Senior Squad. Joining Paddy as head coach will be Armagh man Aidan O’Rourke. County Chairperson, Mick McGrath welcomed Paddy to the position on behalf of Donegal GAA and wish him and Aidan well in 2023.

Speaking to the County Executive, Paddy said he would give his body, soul, heart and mind to Donegal football and was delighted to be appointed.

Paddy is a member of CLG Gaeil Fhánadá and his considerable experience in GAA management, as detailed below. The management contract is for an initial two year term, with a review after the first year. Head coach, Aidan O’Rourke is currently employed as Performance Sport Manager in Queen’s University Belfast. His coaching qualifications and experience are also detailed below.

Paddy Carr

With the family home based in Co Donegal, Paddy Carr is the son of Barney and Dot Carr of Shannagh, Fanad. He is a member of Gaeil Fhánadá CLG. Throughout his life Paddy has held a strong connection with, and a passion for, his home, his family, his friends, his club, his county, and the people of Donegal.

Paddy played senior intercounty football for Donegal intermittently between 1980 and 1987. He is a graduate of St Patricks University, Maynooth, and at that time he was studying with the Columban Fathers in Dalgan Park in Co Meath. Part of his studies involved having to spend spells in Latin America, including, close to three years in Peru, Bolivia, and Chile. During this period, he won 4 Senior Championship and 2 Leinster Club titles with Walterstown in County Meath and captained the Maynooth University Sigerson Football Team. He was also selected to play on the Combined Universities Team.

Paddy first stepped into management in the 1980`s when he managed several School and Inter-County Vocational School Teams to Provincial and All Ireland success. His experience since includes:

in the 1990’s he managed the Meath Minor team as well as the Under 16 team for four years;

in 1998 he managed Mattock Rangers in Co Louth to a county title;

from 2001 to 2003 Paddy managed the Louth Senior Football Team;

in 2004 he managed Summerhill, Meath to a Division 1 Title;

in 2006/2007 Paddy was a Selector with the Leinster Railway Cup winning side;

from 2005 to 2008 he was Director of Football with Tir Chonaill Gaels in London winning 3 consecutive Senior Championships;

from 2008 to 2011 Paddy managed Kilmacud Crokes to two Division 1 League titles, 2 Dublin Senior Championship titles,

2 Leinster Club titles and the All Ireland Club Championship title in 2009;

in 2012 Paddy returned to London and managed Tir Chonaill Gaels to a London Senior title;

in 2013 and 2014 he managed Burren in Co.Down to two Senior Championship Finals;

in 2015 he managed St Brigid`s in Roscommon to Division 1 League title.

in 2016 and 2017 Paddy managed Ballymun Kickhams to the Dublin Senior Final.



Paddy held an advisory role with the Dublin Senior Football Management, with Pat Gilroy, and the Tipperary Senior Hurlers under Liam Sheedy. He also played a role on the committee which selected Declan Bonner as Senior Team Manager in 2017.

Since 2015 Paddy has been Principal in Colaiste na Mí in Navan. It is a large and growing secondary school with over 850 students. He has decided to retire from this position. In doing so he will be able to spend his time in Donegal, focussing on his new role as Donegal Senior Team Manager.

Aidan O’Rourke

Aidan is currently employed as Performance Sport Manager in Queen’s University Belfast.



Coaching: Queen’s University Head Coach 2008 & 2009 – 1 Sigerson Cup, 1 Ryan Cup, 1 McKenna Cup final

Kildare Senior Team Head Coach 2010 & 2011 – All Ireland quarter-final & All Ireland semi-final

Down Senior Team Head Coach 2012 – Ulster Final & National League Semi-final

Louth Senior Team Manager 2013 & 2014 – NFL Division 2 Top four finish

Armagh Senior Team Head Coach 2016

Down Senior Team Head Coach 2022

Playing Experience

1 All-Ireland

1 All-Star

1 NFL Division 1

7 Ulster Championships

2 Ulster Minor Championships and Leagues

Administration

Dromintee GAC Coaching Officer 2017 – present

Orchard Academy Manager 2019 – present



Professional Qualifications

MSc in Sport and Exercise Management

BEng Environmental Engineering