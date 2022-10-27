Ulitah Boyle, Jodie McFadden and Ava Walsh make Ulster PPS Ulster All-Star panel

Ulitah Boyle, Jodie McFadden and Ava Walsh
Three Donegal footballers have been chosen on the Ulster PPS All-Star panel.
Dungloe’s Ulitah Boyle from Rosses Community School, Loreto Milford’s Jodie McFadden, who plays for Termon and Ava Walsh of Crana College and Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin. are part of the 30-strong panel.
Following five trials where 171 participants took part, the Ulster selection panel selected the top 30. They will now go to University of Ulster Jordanstown on November 24 for an on-house game, with other challenges games also taking place.
The purpose of these games is to allow the selection committee to rank the squad 1 to 30. All the players will be presented with their awards at a banquet in Kelly's Inn on Friday, February 3, next year.
