29 Oct 2022

Jay Doherty drives Naomh Muire to victory at St Naul's in U-21B opener

Naomh Muire did the spadework in the first half and although St Naul's rallied in Mountcharles, it was the visitors who did enough to win the points

Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park played host to St Naul's U-21B opener against Naomh Muire

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

29 Oct 2022 6:24 PM

Naomh Muire survived a second half St Naul’s comeback to take the win in the first round of the U-21B championship in Mountcharles.

St Naul’s 1-9
Naomh Muire 1-11

The winners led by 0-10 to 0-3 at the break but were pushed all the way by St Naul’s. Declan Duignan kicked six points for the home team, with Jay Doherty of Naomh Muire top-scoring on the day with 1-4 - which played a huge part in the victory - and Joey Gillespie also posted three points.

Conor Campbell scored a second half penalty for St Naul’s but it was the visitors who took the two points to get their group stage off to the perfect start.

St Naul’s scorers: Declan Duignan 0-6,3f; Conor Campbell 1-1, 1-0pen; Joe Campbell, Jonathan O’Driscoll 0-1 each.
Naomh Muire scorers: Jay Doherty 1-4; Joey Gillespie 0-3; Ferdia Doherty, Danny Ward 0-2 each.

St Naul’s: Oisin Burke; James McBrearty, Shane Meehan, Danny Burke; Barry Burke, Kyle Campbell, Shea Byrne; Michael Coughlin, Joe Campbell; Conor Campbell, Declan Duignan, Lee McCabe; Jonathan O’Driscoll, Rory Kennedy, Kian McCabe.  Subs: Oisin Mogan for S Byrne; Nathan McBrearty for O'Driscoll.
Naomh Muire: Aodhan Gillespie; Conor Cannon, Michael Greene, Piaras McBride; Shane Boyle, Ferdia Doherty, Patrick Marry; Hugh Sweeney, Tuathal Lunny; Fintan Doherty, Joe Gillespie, Danny Ward; Conor Hanlon, Martin Mannion, Jay Doherty. Subs: Darragh Doherty for Mannion; Aidan Boyle for Marry, Joseph Greene for H Sweeney.
Referee: Paul Hardy (Naomh Columba)

