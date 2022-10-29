Jay Doherty drives Naomh Muire to victory at St Naul's in U-21B opener

Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park played host to St Naul's U-21B opener against Naomh Muire
Naomh Muire survived a second half St Naul’s comeback to take the win in the first round of the U-21B championship in Mountcharles.
St Naul’s 1-9
Naomh Muire 1-11
The winners led by 0-10 to 0-3 at the break but were pushed all the way by St Naul’s. Declan Duignan kicked six points for the home team, with Jay Doherty of Naomh Muire top-scoring on the day with 1-4 - which played a huge part in the victory - and Joey Gillespie also posted three points.
Conor Campbell scored a second half penalty for St Naul’s but it was the visitors who took the two points to get their group stage off to the perfect start.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.