29 Oct 2022

Milford blown away and whitewashed in U-21A Championship at Gaoth Dobhair

Gaoth Dobhair showed no mercy on a windswept afternoon at Magheragallon where they defeated Milford comprehensively

The scoreboard nearing the end at Magheragallon. PHOTO: CLG GHAOTH DOBHAIR

Tom Comack

29 Oct 2022 9:21 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Aidan Walsh, Fionnan Coyle, Stephen McFadden and Liam McFadden all bagged goal for Gaoth Dobhair in their runaway win over a whitewashed Milford at a windswept Magheragallon in the U-21A Championship.

Gaoth Dobhair 4-13 
Milford 0-0 

In a one-sided encounter Gaoth Dobhair mastered the windy conditions the better and playing into the elements in the first half they led 3-2 to 0-0 at half-time. 

Walsh, Coyle and full-forward Stephen McFadden scored the goals in the first half for the locals while namesake and half-forward Stephen McFadden also scored a point, as did Sean O’Donnell. Gaoth Dobhair did not let up after half-time and the points flowed in the second half before Liam McFadden struck for goal number four two minutes from time.

 

Gaoth Dobhair played out the closing minutes with 14 men after Aidan Walsh got his marching orders. 

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Stephen McFadden (11) 1-2; Liam McFadden 1-1; Stephen McFadden (14) 0-2; Aidan Walsh and Fionnan Coyle 1-0; Eoghan Burke and Donal McBride 0-2 each; Liam Burke, Sean O’Donnell, Sean Gallagher and Michael Doherty 0-1 each. 

Gaoth Dobhair: Dylan Clift;  Adan McGeever, Ronan Turc, Michael Doherty; Cian McAteer, Daire Ferry, Cian McBride; Fiachra Coyle; Donal McBride; Sean O’Donnell, Stephen McFadden, Fionnan Coyle; Eoghan Burke, Stephen McFadden, Aidan Walsh. Subs used: Liam McFadden, Sean Gallagher, Jamie Doherty, Eamonn McGarvey.

Milford: Eoin McGettigan; Anthony Curran, Eamonn O'Donnell, Liam Donnelly; Conor Coll, Paul Ryan, Dylan McGarry; Eoin O'Donnell, Rory O'Donnell; Gavin Riney, Odhran Doherty, Shaun Coffey; Johnny McCallum, Dylan Dorrian, Eoin McElhinney.

 

