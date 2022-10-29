Search

29 Oct 2022

Dungloe begin their U-21A Championship win narrow victory in Killybegs

Killybegs pushed till the bitter end and almost scraped a share of the spoils but it was Dungloe who left Fintra with a fine win to get their U-21A campaign off and running

Daire Gallagher helped Dungloe to the IFC this season and he scored four points in his side's U-21A opener

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

29 Oct 2022 9:36 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dungloe had to withstand a late comeback by Killybegs before taking the victory in their opening game in the U-21A championship at Eamonn Gallagher Memorial Park in Fintra.

Killybegs 3-5
Dungloe 1-12

Robert Wehrley’s side were short four of their starters due to Dungloe’s participation in the Ulster Intermediate club, but they led by two at the break, 0-8 to 1-3.

A goal from Oran Fallon early in the second half put them back in front after Killybegs had drawn level and a third Killybegs goal from Conor Cunningham in the 55th minute cut the margin to the minimum. Killybegs did have a chance to get a draw but didn’t avail of a late free.

Killybegs scorers: Conor Cunningham 1-3; Christopher Mulligan 1-1; Michael McHugh 1-0; Josh Colyer 0-1.
Dungloe scorers: Daire Gallagher 0-4; Oran Fallon 1-0; Ryan Brennan, Jordan Saville 0-3 each; Cian McGee, Oran Gallagher 0-1 each.

Killybegs: Glory Byrne; Louis Cunningham, Cillian Gildea, Ferdia McGuinness; Kevin O’Boyle, Charlie Breslin, Dylan Murphy; Timmy Gorrell, Dillon Doogan; Michael McHugh, Christopher Mulligan, Shane Byrne; Josh Colyer, Conor Cunningham, Oisin McMenamin. Subs: Dermot Cunningham for L Cunningham; Dara Brennan for O McMenamin, both ht.; Gavin Gallagher for M McHugh (50).
Dungloe: Damian McGowan; Kian Gallagher, Aidan McGee, Daire Ward; Dylan Wallace, Ethan McCaffrey, Cian McGee; Ryan Brennan, Jordan Saville; Brendan McCafferty, Daire Gallagher, Conor Diver; Oran Gallagher, Oran Fallon, Eoghan Walsh. Subs: Caelan Bonner, James McNiff.
Referee: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire)

