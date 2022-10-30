Search

30 Oct 2022

Gaeil Fhanada snatch dramatic late win in Downings in U-21B Championship

Two late goals turned a dramatic U-21B Championship opener on its head as Gaeil Fhanada made the short trip home from Downings with the points

Pairc na nDúnaibh in Downings played host to the visit of Gaeil Fhanada

Reporter:

Tom Comack

30 Oct 2022 4:31 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Shaun Carr and Liam McGreneghan scored late goals as Gaeil Fhanada came from four points down against Downings in Pairc Na Dunaibh in the U-21B Championship. 

Downings 2-8
Gaeil Fhanada 3-8 

It was the second time  in a keenly contested fixture the Postsalon side had come from behind after Downings had charged into an early four-point lead. Paddy McElwee, on the edge of the square, top scored for the locals with 1-6 in all. Corner-forward Kyle McFadden netted the other Downings goals.

Downings lined out without the injured Johnny McGroddy and Ross Cullen and looked to be in a decent position. However, with Eoin Logue also a goalscorer, it was the visitors who left with the win.

Downings scorers: Paddy McElwee 1-6; Kyle McFadden 1-0l Fiachra McClafferty, Conor Boyce 0-1 each. 
Gaeil Fhanada scorers: Liam McGreneghan 1-1; Eoin McGonigle 0-4; Eoin Logue and Shaun Carr 1- 0 each; Shaun Kerr and Brandon Friel 0-1 each  

Downings: Aodh McBride; Dean McBride, Tiarnan McBride, Aidan McBride; Fiachra McClafferty, Conor Boyce, Shane Coll; Ronan Gallagher, Paul McGroddy, Ultan McGroddy; Kyle McFadden, Paddy McElwee, Matthew Shields. Subs: Dom Potter for M Shields; Micheál Pasoma. 
Gaeil Fhanada: Brian Gallagher; Pauric Clinton, Liam Sweeney, Cian Sweeney; Shaun Kerr,  Johnny Gallagher, Eoin Logue; Shaun Carr. Liam McGreneghan; Charlie McAteer. Conor Heraghty, Brandon Friel; Darren McAteer, Eoin McGonigle,  Ronan Sweeney. Subs Peter Carr for D McAteer; Cian Friel for P Clinton.
Referee: Pat Barrett (Milford). 

