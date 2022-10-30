Matt Gillespie's 2-2 helps Aodh Ruadh to U-21B win at Naomh Columba

Matt Gillespie top-scored for Aodh Ruadh against Naomh Columba
Aodh Ruadh went away with the points from Pairc na nGael but were made to fight for it all the way in the second half of this opening round in the U-21B championship.
Naomh Columba 2-9
Aodh Ruadh 3-10
Aodh Ruadh had the better of the first half with goals from Matt Gillespie, who was set up after a good run from Colm McGloin. Matt Gillespie added his second before half time while Eric Carr had two points - one free - and a Michael Callaghan point leaving the half-time score Naomh Columba 0-3 Aodh Ruadh 2-6.
Mark McGlynn had a point straight from the restart but Naomh Columba started to claw back scores with points from Eric Carr (free and ‘45’). An Eric Carr penalty left three in it with eight minutes but a killer third goal from Eoghan Kelly put six between the teams. A well taken Darragh Cunningham goal cut the deficit on the stroke of time before Colm McGloin added an insurance point for the winners.
Naomh Columba scorers: Eric Carr 1-7, 3f,1’45’; Darragh Cunningham 1-0 Michael Callaghan 0-2
Aodh Ruadh scorers: Matt Gillespie 2-2,1f; Eoghan Kelly 1-1; Cian Rooney, Mark McGlynn, Colm McGloin 0-2 each; Eoin Doherty 0-1,f.
Naomh Columba: Shane Ellis; Adrian Breslin, Kian Gillespie, Sonny Curran; Tomas Byrne, Oisin Byrne, Joseph Lyons; Michael Callaghan, Pauric Hegarty; Darragh Cunningham, Eric Carr, Sean Hardy; Antoine Molloy, Paul O’Hare, Aaron Byrne. Sub: Pauric Boyle for S Curran
Aodh Ruadh: Aaron Cullen; Connor Foy, Shane Gillespie, Daire Gallagher; Shane Delahunty, Kyle Murray, Ryan Keenaghan; Colm McGloin, Oran McGarrigle; Mark McGlynn, Senan Rooney, Eoghan Kelly; Eoin Doherty, Cian Rooney, Matt Gillespie. Subs: Damian Webber for E Doherty; Aidan Sweeney for D Gallagher; Dara Dolan for R Keenaghan.
Referee: Paul Martin (Dungloe)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.