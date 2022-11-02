Donegal look set to open Allianz League against the last two All-Ireland winners

Ciaran Thompson of Donegal gathers possession during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Kerry in February
New Donegal manager Paddy Carr will face a tough start to the Allianz National Football League Division 1 with games against Kerry and Tyrone.
The draft fixtures for the 2023 league have been sent to each county this week to finalise dates and venues. Donegal will open their Allianz National League game at home to current All-Ireland champions, Kerry, on the weekend of January 29/30.
Donegal’s second game will be away to Tyrone.
The full list of dates and times have yet to be rubber-stamped but it is understood that Donegal will have just three home games with the dates yet to be released. Apart from Kerry, Carr’s side will host Galway and Mayo. The away outings, after Tyrone, will be against Armagh, Monaghan and Roscommon.
Donegal GAA bosses will decide on the venues for the home games and Fr Tierney Park will likely come into consideration as it is due to be reopened having been relaid.
Meanwhile, it is also learned that Carr has already met with a group of Donegal players to make plans for the new season. Carr has yet to complete his backroom team, although Aidan O’Rouke was confirmed as head coach last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.