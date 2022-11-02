McGee injury rubs salt in the wounds for ATU Donegal against Ulster University

Jason McGee hobbling off in injury time following a dangerous challenge which resulted in a straight red card for Aodhan Donaghy meant for a disappointing conclusion to the group stage of the HE Senior Football League Division 1 for ATU Donegal

ATU Donegal 0-9

Ulster University 0-15

In what the home support were hoping would evolve into a game of two halves, Ulster University weathered a second half storm to win through and they will welcome UCD in two weeks time in the quarter-finals, while ATU Donegal must go to DCU.

ATU Donegal came from six down at the break to just two within seven minutes of the restart but the wind at their backs died down and Ulster University proved themselves to be a more than capable outfit, continuing their 100 percent record in the competition.

Four down at 0-13 to 0-9 were ATU Donegal with a couple of minutes left, when things got untidy with a couple of late flare-ups, although referee Enda McFeely kept his cards in his pocket. When play finally resumed with a second hop ball, Ulster University didn’t retreat and the ball was brought forward.

Then, as McGee swung to launch inside, Donaghy, who hadn’t stepped back, raised his studs and caught the Cloughaneely man on the shin. The Ulster University midfielder was sent off and McGee, who hadn’t started the match due to a hip problem, was down for almost four minutes before making his way off with a grimace.

But it was the 14 men who held their nerve and produced two points on the gallop late on through Gareth Donaghy and Ronan McCaffrey that sealed the win.



Faced with a stiff breeze in the first half, ATU Donegal had decent spells of possession but were unable to cash that in on the scoreboard. Their opponents, meanwhile, could use the elements to their advantage and shoot from distance and led on 25 minutes by 0-6 to 0-0.

Substitute Bobby McGettigan wins a high ball for ATU Donegal at the Donegal Training Centre

The visitors’ points were all eye-catching, Ryan Magill, Dominic McEnhill with two, Conall Devlin, Pól McKervey and Donaghy all finding their range. Johnny Toye in goal for ATU Donegal also had to have his wits about him to keep out an early shot at goal from Ryan Jones.

The closest the home side came during the spell was when Blake McGarvey tried to wriggle free and when he almost did to get a shot off as he eyed a goal, it was blocked by Josh Largo Elis.

Kealan Dunleavy was the scorer of the first point for ATU Donegal, with an effort pierced over with the outside of the boot on 27 minutes. Then, sure as a London bus, came another, with Rory O’Donnell rounding off a good move. However, two monsters before the interval by Tom Close and Magill re-established the six-point cushion at 0-8 to 0-2 for Ulster University.

Maxi Curran’s side went into the contest on the back of two wins in the competition, which had already secured a last eight berth. ATU Donegal were 1-11 to 0-9 winners at Queen’s University Belfast two weeks ago with Joel Bradley Walsh kicking 1-5 and then last Wednesday won 0-16 to 1-7 at St Mary’s Belfast.

With McGee introduced at half-time, it took only seconds from ATU Donegal to eke one off their arrears, with Mark McAteer marking to score within 25 seconds. McGarvey then cut in to score a fantastic score and when Conor O’Donnell and then Jack McSharry - with a beauty - added another, the gap was down to two, 0-8 to 0-6, with still only 37 minutes on the clock.

There was a warning sign though, as from their first meaningful second half attack, Magill got in on goal for Ulster University and went for power and it fizzed just over. At the other end, McSharry swt O’Donnell going and from a breakneck move, planted a shot at goal just inches wide of the base of the post as he aimed across goal.

Then, at the other end, Toye in goal did well to keep out Ciaran Moore of St Eunan’s, who was lining out for the away team. McCarron and Carndonagh's O’Donnell swapped points as the speed of the game moved up another notch. So on 45 minutes, it was Ulster University who were in front by 0-10 to 0-7.

Ryan Cunningham of Ulster University is challenged by ATU Donegal's Beanon Corrigan





Substitute Ciaran Daly popped over with his first touch and again it was O’Donnell who replied for ATU Donegal. But opting for attack being the best means of defence, an Aodhan Donaghy score made for a 0-12 to 0-8 lead with nine to play.

McSharry, though, pulled one back again, only for McCarron to restore the four-point away lead once more. Following the sending off, it was Ulster University who did the necessary to confirm a home quarter-final, with ATU going on the road.

ATU Donegal scorers: Conor O’Donnell 0-3; Jack McSharry 0-2; Kealan Dunleavy, Rory O’Donnell, Blake McGarvey, 0-1 each; Mark McAteer 0-1, 1m.

Ulster University scorers: Ryan Magill and Aodhan Donaghy 0-2; Dominic McEnhill 0-2, 2f; Ben McCarron 0-2,1f; Conall Devlin, Pól McKervey, Aodhan Donaghy, Tom Close, Ciaran Daly, Ronan Convery and Gareth Donaghy 0-1 each.

ATU Donegal: Johnny Toye (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin); Aaron Gilhooley (MacCumhaill’s), Kieran Tobin (St Eunan’s), Dylan Dorrian (Milford); Jack Gallagher (Glenswilly), Beanon Corrigan (St Geraldine's, Co Louth), Keelan McGroddy (Downings); Ryan McFadden (Termon), Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh); Kealan Dunleavy (Glenswilly), Jack McSharry (Killybegs), Mark McAteer (Gaeil Fhánada); Liam Gaughan (Tourlestrane, Co Sligo), Rory O’Donnell (Milford), Blake McGarvey (Cloughaneely). Subs: Jason McGee (Cloughaneely) for McFadden (half-time), Ferdia Doherty (Naomh Muire) for Dorrian (52), Bobby McGettigan (Termon) for McAteer (56), Darragh McMenamin (Red Hughs) for McGee (60+2)

University of Ulster: Odhran Lynch; Ronan Convery, Ronan McCaffrey, Conall Devlin; Ryan Jones, Ryan Magill, Josh Largo Elis; Aodhan Donaghy, Tom Close; Pól McKervey, Karl Gallagher, Ryan Cunningham; Ben McCarron, Dominic McEnhill, Ciarán Moore (St Eunan’s). Subs: Ciaran Daly for McKervey (43), Gareth Donaghy for Moore (52).

Referee: Enda McFeely (St Mary’s Convoy)