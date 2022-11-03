Donegal footballers' delight at Viet Celts' success at Asian Games

Former Auadh player Jason Kane captained Viet Celts from Hanoi, Vietnam, to the Asian Games title
Former Aodh Ruadh player Jason Kane had the honour of captaining The Viet Celts from Hanoi, Vietnam to the Asian Games title, defeating Singapore in the final.
Kane had two fellow Donegal men on the team with former Donegal minor Michael Browne from Moville hitting the winning goal while Conor McCahill from Na Rossa was also part of the team.
Kane has been a regular with the side for some years and said it was a huge honour to captain the side this year.
The winning Viet Celts Ladies team with Maeve Culhane centre front row
It was a great day all-round for the Celts as apart from their men winning the title, the Ladies defeated Saigon to take the ladies title while the kids team overcame Orang Eire (Kuala Lumpur) to make it a hat-trick. Maeve Culhane from MacCumhaill's was an important member of the winning Viet Celts ladies team.
The winning Viet Celts team. Back row, l to r: Daniel Burke (Dublin), Conor McCahill (Na Rossa), Sean O'Connell (Clare), Joey Cashell (Clare), Luke Kenny (Dublin), Jason Kane (Aodh Ruadh), Christopher Singleton (Monaghan), Daniel Coloe (Melbourne, Australia), Michael Browne (Moville), Liam Duffy (Mayo). Front two: Gearoid O'Meara (Dublin), Eamonn Kennedy (Waterford).
