'Anthony Molloy, a Memoir on Life, Glory and Demons’ launch in Dublin this week

Anthony Molloy at the launch of his book A Memoir on Life, Glory and Demons with author Frank Craig and publisher Liam Hayes in the Blue Haven, Kilcar PHOTO: THOMAS GALLAGHER
Join the Donegal Community in Dublin along with some well known faces from the sporting community in the Harcourt Hotel this week when Anthony Molloy will hold his Dublin Book Launch for ‘Anthony Molloy, a Memoir on Life, Glory and Demons’.
The launch of the book, which was ghostwritten by Frank Craig and published by Liam Hayes' Hero Books, takes place on Thursday, November 10, from 7:30pm. The Donegal launch took place last Friday week in the Blue Haven Kilcar.
The book retails at E Book €9.99, Paperback €20 and Hardback €25. It is available in bookstores nationwide and online. You can buy it here
‘I’m overwhelmed with the response I have received so far with my book launch in Donegal,” Molloy said. “I have got a huge amount of calls from friends In Dublin asking when the launch will be there.
“Therefore I’m pleased to announce that I will be having my launch in the Harcourt Hotel. I’m amazed at the amount of dignitaries from the world of sport that have committed to be there. It promises to be a great night, hope to see you all there."
