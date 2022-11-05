Sixty years of Tir Chonaill Gaels celebrated in London

Players and Management of the 1996, 1997 and 1998 Championship winning teams
Tir Chonaill Gaels celebrated 60 years of existence last Saturday night in the Clayton Hotel, Chiswick, with many Gaels travelling from near and far to enjoy the night.
The club said: “It was an honour to have President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy in attendance on the night as well as many other special guests. It was fantastic to have two of our founding members, Joe Shovlin and Michael Byrne present on the night also.
"Many members from our three in a row Championship winning teams of 1996, 1997 and 1998 travelled for the occasion and were honoured on the night.”
The club thanked their committee members, volunteers, sponsors, supporters, and many friends of this great club for their continuous support.
