Aodh Ruadh go on goal spree against St Naul's in Ballyshannon

Aodh Ruadh were much too strong in the second half as they pulled away from St Naul's to record their second win in the U-21B championship at a sunny Munday's Field.

Aodh Ruadh 7-20

St Naul's 2-11

For much of the opening half, it was a pretty even contest but the firepower of the likes of Cian Rooney, Matt Gillespie and Damian Weber made the difference with young Jack Gallagher coming in to add to that firepower in the second half.

The home side started without Shane Gillespie and Mark McGlynn but they were not needed on this occasion.

In a very entertaining first half Aodh Ruadh took control in the second quarter to lead 2-10 to 1-8 at the break.

The first quarter was very even with Johnathon O'Driscoll firing the opening score on 20 seconds. By the seventh minute, Aodh Ruadh were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead thanks to points from Damian Weber, Matt Gillespie (mark) and two Cian Rooney points. Kyle Campbell hit one for the visitors in between those overs.

Then St Naul's took the lead again thanks to Conor Campbell getting free. His effort for goal was very well stopped by Aaron Cullen, but it fell kindly for Odhran Breslin to slide home.

Declan Duignan added to the lead while Matt Gillespie and Duignan traded frees by the 12th minute.

But then Aodh Ruadh had a purple patch, hitting 2-2 in the next nine minutes. Cian Rooney, who was very prominent hit a point before Shane Delahunty went the length of the field to fire home a super goal.

Matt Gillespie kept the scoreboard ticking before Rooney hit the second goal, his first effort saved by the 'keeper but it came back to him to slide home. Matt Gillespie added another point to leave it 2-8 to 1-4.



Aodh Ruadh U-21 team

The remainder of the half was evenly contested with Conor Campbell, Rory Kennedy and Joe Campbell (2) hitting points for St Naul's while Eoghan Kelly and Cian Rooney (free) replied for the home side.

The second half became a one-sided affair. Matt Gillespie had the opening point and then an effort from Damian Weber ended in the St Naul's net. The visitors did hit back with an expertly taken Conor Campbell penalty, but they would manage just three more points, two Declan Duignan frees and a point from Conor Campbell.

Aodh Ruadh went on a goal rampage with Damian Weber added another while Matt Gillespie, Harry Howarth, Oran McGarrigle and Jack Gallagher also found the net. Weber would also add two points while Jack Gallagher hit three in succession. Eoghan Kelly and Senan Rooney also found the target.

St Naul's kept plugging away, especially Joe Campbell, who saw a goalbound shot come back off the crossbar while Conor Campbell also tried hard.

Aodh Ruadh scorers: Damian Weber 2-4; Matt Gillespie 1-5; Cian Rooney 1-4; Jack Gallagher 1-3; Shane Delahunty Oran McGarrigle 1-0 each; Eoghan Kelly 0-2; Harry Howarth, Senan Rooney 0-1 each.

St Naul's scorers: Conor Campbell 1-2,f,pen; Declan Duignan 0-4,3f; Odhran Breslin 1-0; Joe Campbell 0-2; Kyle Campbell, Johnathan O'Driscoll, Rory Kennedy 0-1 each

Aodh Ruadh: Aaron Cullen; Aidan Sweeny, Ryan Keenaghan, Conor Foy; Daire Gallagher, Kyle Murray, Shane Delahunty; Colm McGloin, Oran McGarrigle; Harry Howarth, Senan Rooney, Cian Rooney; Eoghan Kelly, Matt Gillespie, Damian Weber. Subs: Jack Gallagher for C Rooney (30); Tiernan Dolan and Darragh Dolan for Foy and D Sweeny (37); Cian Bardon for D Gallagher (42); Rory Gethins for Howarth (50).

St Naul's: Shea Byrne; David McGettigan, Shane Meehan, James McBrearty; Barry Burke, Kyle Campbell, Lee McCabe; Michael Coughlan, Joe Campbell; Declan Duignan, Rory Kennedy, Cian McCabe; Odhran Breslin, Conor Campbell, Johnathon O'Driscoll. Sub: Nathan McBrearty for C McCabe (45)

Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters)