06 Nov 2022

Glenswilly impress at Cloughaneely to record second U-21B championship win

Glenswilly were winners in Falcarragh against Cloughaneely as they laid down their marker against the wind and saw it out comfortably in the second half

The Glenswilly panel before their win over Cloughaneely in the U-21B Championship

Alan Foley at Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola

06 Nov 2022 4:58 PM

Glenswilly eased their way to a second victory in the Donegal U-21B Championship against Cloughaneely at Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola.

Cloughaneely 0-5
Glenswilly 0-12

Both sides had opened with victory, with Adrian Glackin’s Glenswilly overcoming Ardara and the Cloughaneely side managed by Kevin Scanlon victorious at Glenfin. However, their Sunday midday showdown in Falcarragh was a one-sided affair.

Driven on by Kealan Dunleavy and Jack Gallagher, the visitors had the tougher elements of a diagonal crossfield wind into the Atlantic to negotiate in the first half. And although they did kick 12 wides over the course of the hour as well as dropping three short and hitting the upright on three more, Glackin would've been more than content with his day’s work.

In the second half, he had the chance to infuse four of the club’s minors, who were Division 1 finalists last Monday against Four Masters, with Daithi Gildea, Mark Bonner, Darragh Enright and Mandy Kelly all getting run-outs. 

At half-time, it was 0-7 to 0-3 for Glenswilly, with Jack Gallagher leading the way with three scores, while Gary Kelly, Emmet O’Boyle, Gerard Shields and Dunleavy all scored.

Cloughaneely, when three down, got going with a fantastic free from the sideline on 16 minutes by Shaun Curran and the same player also hit their third point, either side of Blake McGarvey’s score. Glenswilly goalkeeper Kealan Curran made a decent stop to prevent Conor Coyle finishing off a flowing Cloughaneely move late in the half. 

Another Curran free opened the second half scoring to bring Cloughaneely back to within three. Glenswilly, though, reeled off five unanswered scores - Kelly and Conor McGinty and three from Dunleavy - to take the sting out of the contest. 

Stephen Ferry in the Cloughaneely goal made a brave save as he took a slap in the face from Kelly’s shot and the netminder also kept out Mark Bonner’s injury time shot. Cloughaneely’s Padraig Coyle rounded off the scoring. But then, though, it was long but over

Cloughaneely scorers: Shaun Curran 0-3, 1f; Blake McGarvey and Padraig Coyle 0-1.
Glenswilly scorers: Kealan Dunleavy 0-4, 2f; Jack Gallagher 0-3; Gary Kelly 0-2; Emmet O’Boyle, Gerard Shields, Conor McGinty 0-1 each.

Cloughaneely: Stephen Ferry; Donal McGee, Cormac Coyle, Eanna McCafferty; Daire Ferry, Shaun Coyle, Kevin Boyle; Conor Coyle, Ethan Friel; Josh Scanlon, Blake McGarvey, Remy Moran;  Callum McFadden, Sean Geeney, Padraig Coyle. Daniel Mulhern for Ferry (34), Shaun Remy for McFadden (56)
Glenswilly: Kealan Curran; Jake Kelly, Sean Collum, Jason Lapsley; Oisin McDaid, Jack Gallagher, Sean Gallagher; Kealan Dunleavy, Gerard Shields; Dáire Maguire, Gary Kelly, Luke Toye; Conor McGinty, Emmet O’Boyle, Donal Gallagher. Subs: Daithi Gildea for Maguire (41), Mark Bonner and Darragh Enright for McGinty and for Toye (50), Mandy Kelly for S Gallagher (45), Peadar Gallagher for G Kelly (54).
Referee: John Ward (Dungloe)

