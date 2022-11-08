Search

08 Nov 2022

Erne test awaits for Four Masters minors in Ulster

Damien Dunnion's young Four Masters side will be hoping to qualify for the prestigious St Paul's minor competition which takes place in Belfast in the second week of December

Erne test awaits for Four Masters minors

Four Masters team and management celebrate their victory in the Donegal Minor Division 1 Championship final last Monday at O'Donnell Park PHOTO: GERALDINE DIVER

Reporter:

Frank Craig

08 Nov 2022 11:24 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal minor champions Four Masters will take on the Fermanagh winners in the preliminary round of Ulster.

Damien Dunnion’s lads saw off the challenge of Glenswilly in the county final last week and they will now get the ideal opportunity to take a bird’s eye viewing of their potential provincial opposition.

The Fermanagh competition is still ongoing with Irvinestown set to take on St Oliver Plunkett’s this coming weekend in the semi-finals, while Derrygonnelly and Newtownbutler will have to do it all over again after their quarter-final meeting last Saturday ended in a draw. Cleenish await the winners there in the last four.

The minor provincial showpiece, hosted once more by Antrim’s St Paul’s, is scheduled to take place on the weekend of December 10/11. While unofficial, the St Paul’s tournament is regarded as the Ulster Championship for club minor teams.

Derry side Lavey are the current champions having lifted the cup back in 2019 after downing Termon in that year’s decider. However, both the 2020 and 2021 competitions were postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Draw
Preliminary Round
Fermanagh champions v Four Masters
Quarter-finals
Dungiven v Ramor United
Burren v St Brigid’s
Scotstown v Donaghmore
Clan na nGael v Preliminary winners

Local News

