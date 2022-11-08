Erne test awaits for Four Masters minors in Ulster

Donegal minor champions Four Masters will take on the Fermanagh winners in the preliminary round of Ulster.

Damien Dunnion’s lads saw off the challenge of Glenswilly in the county final last week and they will now get the ideal opportunity to take a bird’s eye viewing of their potential provincial opposition.

The Fermanagh competition is still ongoing with Irvinestown set to take on St Oliver Plunkett’s this coming weekend in the semi-finals, while Derrygonnelly and Newtownbutler will have to do it all over again after their quarter-final meeting last Saturday ended in a draw. Cleenish await the winners there in the last four.

The minor provincial showpiece, hosted once more by Antrim’s St Paul’s, is scheduled to take place on the weekend of December 10/11. While unofficial, the St Paul’s tournament is regarded as the Ulster Championship for club minor teams.

Derry side Lavey are the current champions having lifted the cup back in 2019 after downing Termon in that year’s decider. However, both the 2020 and 2021 competitions were postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Draw

Preliminary Round

Fermanagh champions v Four Masters

Quarter-finals

Dungiven v Ramor United

Burren v St Brigid’s

Scotstown v Donaghmore

Clan na nGael v Preliminary winners