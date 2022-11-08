Search

08 Nov 2022

Diver: Naomh Conaill should hold no Ulster fears of Cargin

Naomh Conaill have twice reached the final hurdle in Ulster but came up short on both occasions as Crossmaglen Rangers, 2010, and Kilcoo, 2019, took their scalps

Naomh Conaill have got agonisingly close to scaling the Ulster Club SFC mountain in the past, like 2019’s defeat to Kilcoo.

Gerry McLaughlin

08 Nov 2022 12:45 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

It’s early December 2019 and the scoreline of Kilcoo 2-11, Naomh Conaill’s 2-9 tells a tale of genuine heartache for the men from the parish of Inishkeel. 

Nobody has mentioned this much, but that was in an Ulster club final and Martin Regan’s men had just gone toe to toe with a team that would, eventually, go on to win the All-Ireland club title. 

Naomh Conaill were also in an Ulster club final back in 2010 when they were edged out by the great Crossmaglen Rangers. 

So that is a true measure of the quality and indeed longevity of this Naomh Conaill side as they lock horns with Antrim champions Cargin in Corrigan Park, Belfast, on Sunday. 

And it makes you wonder why so many of us gave them very little chance of beating St Eunan’s in the recent Donegal SFC decider? 

Naomh Conaill felt they were disrespected in many quarters in the lead-in there and will no doubt be determined to prove their worth on an even bigger stage from this point on. 

And their Ardara neighbour, two-time Dr Maguire winner Damian Diver, believes this Glenties team has the ability and hunger to go all the way and win an Ulster title, he says, this group of players deserve. 

“Gaoth Dobhair did it in 2018 and Naomh Conaill were very close in both 2010 and 2019. So why not? It certainly wouldn’t surprise me to see them back in another final, at the very least. 

“In our own county final, Naomh Conaill had hunger and executed a great game plan and St Eunan’s just had no answers for it. 

“And I’ve no doubt they are now getting ready for Ulster with that exact same hunger and intensity”. 

On Sunday they face an away trek to Belfast and away games in Ulster can pose problems according to Diver.

 “It can be a factor and we experienced that when Ardara drew with Mayobridge in 2004, at home, and then travelled up to their venue and it was a very different scenario. 

“It was the first time that a lot of club players had been away from home and it was hard to just get that focus. And while I know it’s a long distance it might still be better just driving up on the morning of the game.  

“But I don’t think that will bother Glenties at all as they are so fiercely focused. And it’s not new to them. They have savage will to win and that’s why I think Naomh Conaill have a savage chance in Ulster this year.”

