Campbell feels Setanta must up the ante to take flight in Ulster

Setanta need to show more physicality if they are to make a real stab at regaining their Ulster JHC title.

On Saturday at Healy Park, they lock horns with Na Magha of Derry city, a side they beat in the 2017 final on a 2-13 to 3-11 scoreline at MacCumhaill Park.

Five years on these sides, who know each other well, will be hoping to take a step further as they face off in the semi-final.

In the words of Setanta mentor Kevin Campbell, his side just limped through last Sunday’s quarter-final against a very physical Eoghan Ruadh of Dungannon on a 1-16 to 2-11 scoreline. The Tyrone champion ruled the first half and must have been disappointed to have gone in with a lead of just three points at the break.

They dominated Setanta in the physical exchanges, something which concerns Campbell, although his side had not been in competitive action since winning the Donegal SFC final against Burt in August.

A presentation was made by Eoghan Ruadh by Setanta, in memory of Damien Casey, who was their outstanding player who tragically lost his life in an accident in Spain.

Before this afternoon's Junior Hurling Championship encounter, @SetantaHC captain Mark Callaghan made a presentation to @DGNHurlingclub captain Lorcan Devlin, after the Donegal side made a donation to @KBRT2013 in memory of Damian Casey#ClubMeansMore pic.twitter.com/MuhGrtj9Z8 — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) November 6, 2022

“I am not talking about over robust play, but we need to show a bit more physicality and it showed in the game against Eoghan Ruadh especially in the opening half,” Campbell said. “They really tore into us.”

Setanta have three young giants coming through in Stephen McBride, Oisin Marley and Josh Cronnolly McGee and Campbell said they are all great prospects.

“They need to learn to use that physicality in the proper sense, but that can only come with time and practice,” he said.

Campbell believes the current squad is the most gifted-with a number of medium sized ash artists who can be a treat to watch.

“We have loads of skilful players who can take scores from any angle, and we did not play near to our capacity last week, but we will need to improve for a very good Na Magha,” he added.

“We have the hurling but the long lay-off of 14 weeks was not good preparation and challenge games are no great barometer. You can’t replicate championship hurling and now we have winter hurling and Dungannon were probably spurred on by the memory of Damien Casey. It was a cause for them, if you like.

“Bar Mark Callaghan, I don’t think you could say that anybody else had a really good game although Oisin Marley and Josh Cronnolly McGee stepped up at times.

“We talked about it, but Na Magha will certainly be a tough test and it is always more physical in the Ulster club championship. Look at our front six and they are all very good hurlers but, apart from Josh Cronnolly McGee, they are on the medium size.

“But I thought that when Sean Ward came on, he is a big lad and he gave us some physicality which we needed. He is a good ball winner and that is what is needed.”

Na Magha will pose real questions from quality players like Declan Foley, Mark Lynch, Tim Rankin and Brendan Quigley and Campbell knows them well from playing in the Derry League and challenge matches.

“They make good use of possession. They are very precise in their passing. We know that we will have to match their intensity on the day.

“We did beat them in 2017 and they have some survivors, and they have some very good young players coming through. We will give them the respect they deserve but we don’t fear them. We will have to be on song to get through.

Campbell, though, is content with the current Setanta panel, one that blazed a trail domestically in winning in the SHL and then the SHC.

“This is the most talented squad we have ever had,” he said. “You probably have 12 players that if you give a ball to and you expect them to take a point and that is a huge difference from past teams.

“The skill level has really gone up and then we have class players like Davin Flynn who has a great instinct for goals, and he has the “experience to make his own luck. He took a gamble last Sunday and it worked. We have not clicked yet and we will be favourites, but Na Magha will be very motivated from 2017 and goals could be the deciding factor”.