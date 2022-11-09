Search

09 Nov 2022

Mickey Moran to feature as ‘Coaching For Creeslough’ event unveiled

The ‘Coaching For Creeslough’ event later this month which will raise money for the Creeslough Tragedy Fund.

The Bridge, the home of St Michael's GAA club.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 Nov 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Former Donegal manager Mickey Moran will featured as part of a ‘Coaching For Creeslough’ event later this month which will raise money for the Creeslough Tragedy Fund.

The event is being hosted by Donegal LGFA and the St Michael’s GAA club on Saturday, November 26 at The Bridge in Dunfanaghy.

The area was rocked last month when a horrific and freak explosion at the filling station in Creeslough claimed ten lives.

A massive fundraising campaign began almost immediately and this event will raise funds for the cause.

Moran led Kilcoo from County Down to the All-Ireland senior club title last year.

He managed Donegal in 2001 and 2002, taking them to an All-Ireland quarter-final in his second year.

Moran will conduct a session from 11.30-1pm called ‘The power of conditioned and small-sided games’.

Lunch from 1-2pm will be provided by Yes Chef Catering before a second session from 2-5pm, entitled ‘Making the coach the best version of themselves’ will be conducted by coaches Mick Mohan and Evan Talty, the founder of iGAACoach.

The cost of registration is €50 and you can register here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/coaching-for-creeslough-tickets-464124548017

