Kilcar's Ryan Jones glad to be back after following serious injury

Ryan Jones in Irvinestown with Tyrone's two-time All-Ireland winner Peter Canavan
Nine months after suffering a serious head injury while playing a schools’ game, Ryan Jones was back on the field for the first time on Sunday last in Towney, Kilcar.
The Coláiste na Carraige student turned out for the Kilcar U-21s against Killybegs for his first game since suffering the injury playing for his college in an Ulster Colleges Faul Cup final against Ballybay Community School back at the start of March.
Jones was an important cog in the Carrick side and had scored 1-1 in the game, which was being well contested with a couple of points between the sides, when the injury took place just before half-time.
After a lengthy delay and the speedy intervention of an ambulance crew, Jones was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, but thankfully made a full recovery. It was a difficult time for his family and for all involved with Coláiste na Carraige, but thankfully, things worked out for the best.
