Kilcar's Ryan Jones glad to be back after following serious injury

Nine months after suffering a serious head injury while playing a schools’ game, Ryan Jones was back on the field for the first time on Sunday last in Towney, Kilcar.



The Coláiste na Carraige student turned out for the Kilcar U-21s against Killybegs for his first game since suffering the injury playing for his college in an Ulster Colleges Faul Cup final against Ballybay Community School back at the start of March.



Jones was an important cog in the Carrick side and had scored 1-1 in the game, which was being well contested with a couple of points between the sides, when the injury took place just before half-time.



After a lengthy delay and the speedy intervention of an ambulance crew, Jones was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, but thankfully made a full recovery. It was a difficult time for his family and for all involved with Coláiste na Carraige, but thankfully, things worked out for the best.

Jones was told that he would be out of football for a year and he had to accept that. But he was back earlier than expected, training for the last couple of months before taking to the field on Sunday last in Towney. And it was a successful return as Jones bagged one of the goals in a 3-8 to 0-7 victory.“I have been training for about two months now, just running. I am back in college also. I have been told to take it easy and slow,” said Jones, who added that there was a college game next week.“It was a good enough return on Sunday and it was good to be back,” says Jones. “It’s been nine months now at the end of this month. It was hard enough watching on,” he said.Jones lined out in the half-forward line for Kilcar on Sunday with his twin brother, Conor, at full-forward, with Kilcar due to play away to Naomh Conaill in the competition this Saturday in Glenties.