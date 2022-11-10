Search

10 Nov 2022

Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh chasing All-Ireland Scór titles

Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh GAA will fly the Donegal flag at the Scór Sinsir finals this Saturday in Castlebar

Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh chasing All-Ireland Scór titles

Eugene McGarvey and has a cast of Shattered Dreams ahead of their trip to Castlebar this weekend for Scór

Reporter:

Tom Comack and Peter Campbell

10 Nov 2022 1:16 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh GAA will fly the Donegal flag at the Scór Sinsir finals this Saturday in Castlebar.

In Dungloe, Eugene McGarvey, the Rosses club’s Oifigeach Cultur agus Teanga, is putting the finishing touches to the club’s entry in the nuachleas section (novelty act) this week.

In Ballyshannon, the Aodh Ruadh quiz team are brushing up on their question time knowledge.
Áislingi Scriosta, which translates in English to Shattered Dreams, is written and produced by Eugene McGarvey and has a cast
of eight.

“It depicts famine times in the Rosses and about evictions during those famine years,” says McGarvey. “It is in Irish and I got the inspiration from a musical they produced in Strokestown in Roscommon about famine times on the big estate in the town.

“The musical is called ‘In the Midst of Plenty’. I had written a piece originally but was not happy with it and then I heard of the musical and I went to see it. I rewrote the piece after seeing the musical and added music and it has been successful so far.

“We came through against stiff competition first in the Donegal final and then the Ulster semi-final and final. And we are now looking forward to the All-Ireland final on Saturday. The cast put in a big effort and there have been long hours of rehearsals since we got together as a group for the first time at the end of August.”

The full cast is as follows: Daire Ó Baoill, Noreen McGarvey, Eugene McGarvey, Gearoidin Breathnach, Kathleen Boner Sweeney, Terence Oglesby, Mairtin McShea and Maria Gallagher.

Aodh Ruadh Scór Sinsear Tráth na gCeist winners 2022

Noreen McGarvey will miss the final due to a prior arranged break and her place will be taken by Adrian Alcorn.
Meanwhile, Paddy Kelly, Sylvester Maguire, Eamon Martin Maguire and John Hughes make up the Aodh Ruadh quiz team that are chasing the club’s first All-Ireland Scór Sinsir quiz title.

The All-Ireland Scór Sinsir finals are on in the Travellers Friend, Royal Hotel and Theatre, Castlebar this Saturday. The first acts are on stage at 2pm.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media