Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh chasing All-Ireland Scór titles

Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh GAA will fly the Donegal flag at the Scór Sinsir finals this Saturday in Castlebar.
In Dungloe, Eugene McGarvey, the Rosses club’s Oifigeach Cultur agus Teanga, is putting the finishing touches to the club’s entry in the nuachleas section (novelty act) this week.
In Ballyshannon, the Aodh Ruadh quiz team are brushing up on their question time knowledge.
Áislingi Scriosta, which translates in English to Shattered Dreams, is written and produced by Eugene McGarvey and has a cast
of eight.
“It depicts famine times in the Rosses and about evictions during those famine years,” says McGarvey. “It is in Irish and I got the inspiration from a musical they produced in Strokestown in Roscommon about famine times on the big estate in the town.
“The musical is called ‘In the Midst of Plenty’. I had written a piece originally but was not happy with it and then I heard of the musical and I went to see it. I rewrote the piece after seeing the musical and added music and it has been successful so far.
“We came through against stiff competition first in the Donegal final and then the Ulster semi-final and final. And we are now looking forward to the All-Ireland final on Saturday. The cast put in a big effort and there have been long hours of rehearsals since we got together as a group for the first time at the end of August.”
The full cast is as follows: Daire Ó Baoill, Noreen McGarvey, Eugene McGarvey, Gearoidin Breathnach, Kathleen Boner Sweeney, Terence Oglesby, Mairtin McShea and Maria Gallagher.
Aodh Ruadh Scór Sinsear Tráth na gCeist winners 2022
Noreen McGarvey will miss the final due to a prior arranged break and her place will be taken by Adrian Alcorn.
Meanwhile, Paddy Kelly, Sylvester Maguire, Eamon Martin Maguire and John Hughes make up the Aodh Ruadh quiz team that are chasing the club’s first All-Ireland Scór Sinsir quiz title.
The All-Ireland Scór Sinsir finals are on in the Travellers Friend, Royal Hotel and Theatre, Castlebar this Saturday. The first acts are on stage at 2pm.
