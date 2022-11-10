Anna Boyle's training top design proves to be a winner with St Eunan's

St Eunan’s GAA club in Letterkenny recently launched an initiative to give designers the chance to try their hand at creating a new training top for the club.

The winning design was that of Anna Boyle from Rahn, Letterkenny, who is a second year Graphic Design student at ATU Letterkenny and member of the club’s senior ladies panel.

Last year Anna and her sisters Rose, Catherine and Sara all helped St Eunan’s to the Donegal LGFA IFC title with victory over Gaeil Fhánada at Moyle View in Milford and their father Seamus is supporter of the Letterkenny club.

Anna's winning design of the St Eunan's training top

“First of all my sister Catherine sent it to me and said I should give it a go,” Anna says of how she first learned of St Eunan’s competition.

“When I was sketching and putting my initial ideas down on paper, I made sure I had the crest beside me, so I could add it onto the training top correctly. But when I was looking at it, I just took it in and was like 'people know this symbol as the St Eunan's club,' so what if I just had this symbol on the shirt as people will recognise it?



“So I did a wee quick sketch and it was good but I needed to imagine the black and amber with it too. So that's why I brought it to screen. And I personally thought it was clean and light. Even though the back doesn't have much going on, it sort of just completes it.



“I sent it in and then, my sister Maria text our sisters’ Whatsapp group to say ‘well done’ and that I had won. I didn’t know what she was on about at first and then I saw that I has won and was delighted.”

St Eunan’s GAA club were delighted with the winning design and indeed all of those who took time to enter. The training top is now available to purchase at Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure in Letterkenny.

"We are delighted with the response to this initiative,” they said. “The creations we received were all great in their own way. We decided a number of months back, with great help from Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure, to design our own new training tops for 2023.

Sisters Rose, Anna and Catherine Boyle of St Eunan's following their victory over Gaeil Fhánada in the Donegal LGFA Intermediate final of 2021

“We thought that this would be a great opportunity for someone local or within the club, with a flair for design, to put a stamp on it and showcase their talents. Anna's really stood out. For its colour, simplicity and invention. It is great for our club to promote, not what's just done on the playing fields or Scór stages, but also the many other forms of creativity that lay within it."