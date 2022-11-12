Shaun Curran drives Cloughaneely to U-21B win at Naomh Columba

Shaun Curran skippered Cloughaneely to victory away to Naomh Columba
Cloughaneely went away with the points in Pairc na nGael with Ethan Friel and Shaun Curran the driving force behind the victory in the U-21B Championship.
Naomh Columba 0-5
Cloughaneely 2-10
The visitors had the best of the first half with two points from Curran - who would end the day with 1-5 - while Sean Geeney, Blake McGarvey and Friel were all on the mark to give them a healthy 0-6 to 0-0 lead.
Michael Callaghan’s free got Naomh Columba moving before Curran wrapped the first half scores up as Cloughanelly led 0-7 to 0-1 at half-time.
Callaghan got a point from play at the start of the second half, which was cancelled out by Curran. Then, Friel got the opening goal in the 45th minute.
Naomh Columba battled away Darragh Cunningham palmed a ball agonising off the crossbar and out of harm's way while Shaun Hardy saw his penalty go wide. A second goal from Curran left it 2-8 0-3 for Cloughaneely, who lost McGarvey to a red card.
Naomh Columba got points from Michael Callaghan’s brace - one from a free and ther other from play - and Garry Doherty also scored. However, a further point from free from Cathal McGeever rounded off a good win for the side managed by Kevin Scanlon.
Naomh Columba scorers: Michael Callaghan 0-4, 2f; Garry Doherty 0-1.
Cloughaneely scorers: Shaun Curran 1-5, 3f; Ethan Friel 1-1, 45; Cathal McGeever 0-1, 1f; Sean Geeney, Blake McGarvey, Padraig Coyle and 0-1 each
Naomh Columba: Shane Ellis; Joseph Lyons, Oisin Byrne, Kian Gillespie; Pauric Boyle, Paul O'Hare, Conor O’Donoghue; Pauric Hegarty, Michael Callaghan 0-4, 1f; Garry Doherty, Darragh Cunningham, Sean Hardy; Antoine Molloy, Aaron Byrne, Sonny Curran.
Cloughaneely: Oran Craig; Donal McGee, Cormac Coyle, Eana McCafferty; Kevin Boyle, Conor Coyle, Remy Moran; Cathal McGeever, Ethan Friel; Josh Scanlon, Shaun Curran Blake McGarvey; Padraig Coyle, Sean Geeney, Calum McFadden.
Referee: Jimmy White (Na Cealla Beaga)
