13 Nov 2022

St Eunan's come from six down to snatch U-21A win in Gaoth Dobhair

In a contest where the elements played a huge part, St Eunan's put in a fine showing in the second half at Magheragallon to win against Gaoth Dobhair with Daragh Ellison's goal helping to tip the tide

The St Eunan's panel before their U-21A Championship clash at Gaoth Dobhair. PHOTO: ST EUNAN'S GAA

Reporter:

Tom Comack

13 Nov 2022 1:51 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

St Eunans came from behind to claim a second win of the campaign against Gaoth Dobhair at a windy Magheragallon on Saturday afternoon in the U-21A Championship.

Gaoth Dobhair 1-7
St Eunan’s 1-9

In the proverbial game of two halves Gaoth Dobhair were the better side in the opening 30 minutes and led by six points at half-time. Daithi Roberts, Aidan Walsh and Cian McBride all registered points before Fionnan Coyle struck for his side's goal.
That was in 24 minutes and opened up a 1-4 to 0-1 lead. Daragh Ellison - with the game’s opening score - kicked the St Eunan’s point six minutes in.

Gaoth Dobhair led 1-5 to 0-2 at half-time after Jamie Doherty for the home team and Oran Winson for St Eunan’s knocked over late points.

The early exchanges after half-time were evenly contested and Gaoth Dobhair still led by six points, 1-7 to 0-4 at the end of the third quarter. Ellison and Ciaran Moore, and Stephen McFadden and Fiachra Coyle all traded points.

But Coyle’s point with just over a quarter an hour left on the clock was the locals' last score as St Eunan’s took over around the middle of the field.

A score from Shane O’ Donnell and two quick points from full forward David Boyle turned the tide and the Gaoth Dobhair lead was cut to three.

And when Ellison found the back of the Gaoth Dobhair net seven minutes from the end the teams were level and the fat was in the fire. All the momentum was with the men from O’Donnell Park and in the closing minutes Winston and Padraig McGettigan closed out the game with late points.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Fionan Coyle 1-0; Cian McBride 0-2,1f; Daithi Roberts 0-1,1f; Aidan Breatnach, Jamie Doherty, Fiachra Coyle 0-1 each.
St Eunan’s scorers: Daragh Ellison 1-2, David Boyle and Oran Winston 0-2 each; Shane O’Donnell, Padraig McGettigan, Ciaran Moore 0-1 each.

Gaoth Dobhair: Daithi Roberts; Aidan Walsh, Sean Gallagher, Senan McFadden; Cian McAteer, Daire, Daire Ferry,Fiachra Coyle; Stephen McFadden, Donal McBride; Cian McBride, Cathal Burke, Sean O’Donnell; Fionnan Coyle, Eoghan Burke,Jamie Doherty. Subs: Adam MacÍomair for C McBride, Michael Doherty for S McFadden,
St Eunan's: Ronan Coady; Nathan Plumb, Donal Higgins, Paadraig Hughes; Dylan Doogie, Kieran Tobin, Noah Barrett; Noel Doherty, Eoin Dowling; Oran Winston, Shane O’Donnell, Kieran Moore; Darragh Ellison, David Boyle, Padraig McGettigan.

