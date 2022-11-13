Search

13 Nov 2022

Two late Paul Walsh points get Ardara over the line against St Naul's

The margins were thin in Mountcharles in the County U-21B Championship between St Naul's and Ardara and a couple of late scores gave victory to the visitors

Two late Paul Walsh points get Ardara over the line against St Naul's

Shane Whyte, seen here in action against Glenswilly, helped his side to victory at St Naul's

Gerry McLaughlin at Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park

13 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

Two expertly struck late frees from Paul Walsh sealed the deal for Ardara in a well-contested U-21B Championship match in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park.

St Naul’s 0-9
Ardara 0-11

Hosts St Naul’s, who lost midfielder Michael Coughlan to a knee injury just before the throw-in, had overturned a 0-7 to 0-2 half-time defecit to level the match at 0-9 each thanks to a fine long- range effort from Joe Campbell in the 57th minute.

But Ardara, who fielded without Karl Joseph Molloy - who scored all of their 3-3 the previous weekend against Naomh Columba - had been under pressure, playing into a tricky wind. But they finished stronger and won those vital frees which Walsh converted with aplomb.

St Naul’s hit the post twice and centre-forward Rory Kennedy had his shot smothered after a great move midway through the second half. Ardara’s Walsh was unlucky with an effort that crashed off the crossbar in the first half.

The visitors had the breeze in the opening half and were well worth their 0-7 to 0-2 lead. Walsh hit two points, one from frees with corner forward Jamie Elliott notching 0-3 and Joe Kitterick and Johnny McHugh hitting the target also. St Naul’s responded through Jonathan O’Driscoll and speed machine dual player Conor Campbell, who is on the books of Sligo Rovers. The home side took the initiative on the resumption with the speedy Campbell on target.

Declan Duignan, Campbell and O’Driscoll all hit points to level matters at 0-7 each midway through the second half. But, just when the momentum seemed to be swinging towards St Naul’s Ardara broke down the field and Walsh converted another free.

This was added to by Kitterick to leave Ardara leading by 0-9 to 0-7. But St Naul’s continued to press with Conor Campbell and Joe Campbell levelling matters. And Walsh stayed ice cool to seal the deal.

St Naul’s scorers: Conor Campbell 0-3; Joe Campbell, Declan Duignan, Jonathan O’Driscoll 0-2.
Ardara scorers: Paul Walsh 0-5, 3f; Jamie Elliott 0-3; Joe Kitterick 0-2; Johnny McHugh 0-1.

St Naul's: Oisin Burke; James McBrearty, Shane Meehan, Niall Prendiville; Barry Burke, Kyle Campbell, Oisin Moan; Cian McCabe, Joe Campbell; Declan Duignan, Rory Kennedy, Lee McCabe; Oisin Breslin, Conor Campbell, Jonathan O’Driscoll. Subs: Danny Burke for Meehan (half-time), Daniel McGettigan for C McCabe (54), Aaron Sweeney for O Burke (59).
Ardara: Matthew McGlynn; Fionn Gallagher, Shane Mooney, Proinsias Molloy; Eoghan Gallagher, Shane Whyte, Niall McHugh; Charlie Bennett, Matthew Sweeney; Joe Kitterick, Paul Walsh, Daniel McHugh; Johnny McHugh, Shaun McConnell, Jamie Elliott. Subs: CJ Lavety for Elliott (27), Conor McCrossan for Bennett (36), Conor Sweeney for D McHugh (53), Ciaran McNelis for Molloy (58)
Referee: Eugene MacHale (Bundoran)

